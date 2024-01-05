NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5: TATA AIG General Insurance Company Limited, one of the leading general insurance companies in India, announced its commitment to offer expected insurance claim settlements to its policyholders with no unexpected deductions. This pledge is a cornerstone of their new brand campaign, "Expect the Expected".

The campaign video created by Martech network, Wondrlab, featuring brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor and renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is crafted to spotlight TATA AIG's holistic approach towards demystifying the claims process, to reinforce the company's commitment to assess claims as per terms and conditions.

The primary objective of this campaign is to instil confidence in the policyholders, assuring them that their claims will be handled with transparency and integrity, ensuring fair and comprehensive claim settlements.

Link to campaign video: youtu.be/KpHtx8_d0Xs

Speaking about this commitment, Neelesh Garg, MD & CEO, TATA AIG General Insurance Co. Ltd. said, "At TATA AIG we remain focused on delivering on our promises and providing a seamless experience to each of our policyholders. We understand the concerns of our customers and realize that the true measure of an insurance policy lies in the claims process. With the launch of the "Expect the Expected" campaign, we want to assure our customers that we will pay their claims in a hassle-free manner and that they get what is rightfully theirs."

Talking about the campaign, Saurav Jaiswal - President & Chief Operating Officer, TATA AIG General Insurance Company Limited, said, "At TATA AIG, we strongly believe in delivering our promises and creating a hassle-free experience for all our policyholders. Through our campaign, we are trying to convey a very potent message - TATA AIG is not just about promises; it's about delivering the expected and that includes a seamless claims experience."

TATA AIG has designed the "Expect the Expected" campaign with a 360-degree approach, with television being the primary medium. In addition to this, the campaign video will be featured across the company's social media channels and other various media platforms, including outdoor and print.

TATA AIG General Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture company between TATA Group and American International Group (AIG). TATA AIG General Insurance Company Limited celebrates 22 years of service this year since it commenced operations in India on January 22, 2001. The Company has grown strongly to emerge as one of the preferred private general insurance companies in India with several pioneering firsts to its credit. Driven by a mission to create better tomorrows for customers by delivering trustworthy and innovative insurance products, TATA AIG's broad portfolio of protection covers for businesses and individuals, are backed by years of professional expertise in product offerings, service capabilities and seamless claims process management.

TATA AIG General Insurance Company Limited has a robust multi-channel distribution network, having presence across 150+ locations, employing 1100+ full-time claim experts, and tie-ups with 6500+ workshops and 10000+ network hospitals and worldwide network of claim servicing partners and a dedicated customer service & operations team, consistently delivering desired customer service experiences, powered by the latest innovations in technology.

For more information, please log on to www.tataaig.com.

