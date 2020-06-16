Business News | Tata Communications to Enhance Network Capability with New Submarine Cable in Asia Pacific

Singapore, June 16 (ANI): Digital ecosystem enabler Tata Communications said on Tuesday that Asia Direct Cable (ADC) Consortium is building a high-performance submarine cable connecting China (Hong Kong SAR and Guangdong province), Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Tata Communications is one of the early initiators of the ADC Consortium since 2018. This new capability will provide an additional route to the company's existing global network.

The consortium has selected NEC Corporation to construct the 9,400 km ADC cable which is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022.

The cable will feature multiple pairs of high capacity optical fibres and is designed to carry more than 140 Tbps of traffic, enabling high capacity transmission of data across the east and southeast Asian regions.

ADC's high capacity allows it to support increasingly bandwidth-intensive applications driven by technological advancements in 5G, cloud platforms, Internet of Things and artificial intelligence. This will further enhance the expansion of communications networks in the region.

"Our collaboration within ADC Consortium to build this high-performance submarine cable will provide enterprises with additional connectivity between major traffic hubs in Asia," said Carl Osborne, Associate Vice President of International Cable Network Development at Tata Communications.

"With digital technologies steering the growth of business more than ever before, this additional capability will address the increasing bandwidth and data demands of enterprises in Asia and globally," he said.

Tata Communications owns and operates the world's only wholly-owned sub-sea network that encircles the globe. This network enables businesses to reach more than 200 countries and territories. Nearly 30 per cent of the world's internet routes travel over Tata Communications' network, it said in a statement. (ANI)

