Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Shortlists for the prestigious Tata Literature Live! Literary Awards have been announced.

The Awards are presented annually at the Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest, for books published during the year. The aim of the awards is to recognise and encourage literary talent across genres, for both established and new writers.

The winners are traditionally named at the gala closing session of the Festival, which will be held on Sunday 13 November, 8pm onwards at the Tata Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai.

The Shortlists in each category (in alphabetical order) are as follows:

Tata Literature Live! Book of the Year (Fiction) Shortlist (in alphabetical order)

1. Tell Me How To Be by Neel Patel (Penguin Random House India)

2. The Earthspinner by Anuradha Roy (Hachette India)

3. The Map and the Scissors by Amit Majmudar (HarperCollins Publishers)

Tata Literature Live! Book of the Year (Non Fiction) Shortlist (in alphabetical order)

1. Better to Have Gone: Love, Death and the Quest for Utopia in Auroville by Akash Kapur (Simon and Schuster India)

2. Lords of the Deccan: Southern India from the Chalukyas to the Cholas by Anirudh Kanisetti (Juggernaut Books)

3. The Silent Coup: A History of India's Deep State by Josy Joseph (Westland)

Tata Literature Live! First Book (Fiction) Shortlist (in alphabetical order)

1. Kololo Hill by Neema Shah (Pan Macmillan India)

2. The Immortal King Rao by Vauhini Vara (HarperCollins Publishers)

3. We Move by Gurnaik Johal (Hachette)

Tata Literature Live! First Book (Non-Fiction) Shortlist (in alphabetical order)

1. Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh: India's Lonely Young Women and the Search for Intimacy and Independence by Shrayana Bhattacharya (HarperCollins Publishers)

2. The Gorakhpur Tragedy: A Doctor's Memoir of a Deadly Medical Crisis by Kafeel Khan (Pan Macmillan India)

3. Whole Numbers and Half-Truths by Rukmini S. (Westland)

Tata Literature Live! Business Book of the Year Shortlist (in alphabetical order)

1. My Life in Full: Work, Family and Our Future by Indra K. Nooyi (Hachette India)

2. The Ambuja Story: How a Group of Ordinary Men Created an Extraordinary Company by Narotam Sekhsaria (HarperCollins Publishers)

3. The Struggle and the Promise: Restoring India's Potential by Naushad Forbes (HarperCollins Publishers)

Each year, to recognise the importance of poetry and to honour outstanding literary contribution, a Poet Laureate is nominated for the Festival and a Lifetime Achievement Award is presented. This year's Tata Literature Live! Lifetime Achievement Award has been conferred on eminent playwright Mahesh Elkunchwar and the Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest's Poet Laureate is veteran poet Gieve Patel.

In line with its constant spirit of innovation, the festival has this year introduced the Tata Literature Live! Photography Fellowship which will offer young photographers the opportunity to document a community of literature lovers in the city at, and outside of, the festival. Know more here: https://tatalitlive.in/photography-fellowship/

The Festival has a gripping schedule. In addition to high profile literary sessions including with International Booker Prize Winner Geetanjali Shree, a range of current issues will be discussed in subjects such as ethics, business and economy, current socio-political questions, gender, media, music.

The traditional Great Debate will also take place, as will riveting performances. The full schedule can be viewed at: https://tatalitlive.in/schedules/

