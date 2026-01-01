New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Tata Motors reported robust performance in the third quarter of 2025-26 and December. Total commercial vehicle (CV) sales rose 21 per cent year-on-year to 115,577 units in the October-December quarter, compared with 95,770 units in the same period last fiscal.

The company also recorded strong momentum in December 2025, with domestic and international CV sales reaching 42,508 units, up 25 per cent from 33,875 units sold in December 2024

Tata Motors saw broad-based growth across key segments during Q3FY26:

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) trucks posted sales of 33,401 units, a 23 per cent increase year-on-year. Intermediate, Light and Medium Commercial Vehicles (ILMCV) recorded 20,033 units, up 26 per cent.

Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV) cargo and pickups rose 15 per cent to 43,793 units. Passenger carriers registered moderate growth of 7 per cent, with 10,691 units sold in the third quarter, data showed.

Domestic CV sales stood at 107,918 units, marking an 18 per cent increase, while international business surged 70 per cent year-on-year to 7,659 units in Q3FY26.

Commenting on the performance, Girish Wagh, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Motors, said the sales momentum driven by GST 2.0 implementation and festive demand in Q2FY26 continued into the third quarter, supported by a rebound in construction and mining activity after an extended monsoon.

"The sales momentum ignited by GST 2.0 and the festive surge in Q2FY26 continued into Q3FY26, driving growth and lifting overall sentiment of the commercial vehicles industry," Wagh said.

He added that sustained demand from core sectors, auto logistics, and continued strength in SCVs and pickups contributed to growth.

Looking ahead, Tata Motors expects demand to strengthen further in Q4FY26

"Going forward, we expect demand to strengthen in Q4FY26 across most commercial vehicle segments," Wagh said. "Key drivers in 2026 will include the government's sustained infrastructure push and expansion in end-use sectors, both of which are expected to fuel positive momentum for the industry. With an optimised portfolio ensuring superior product availability, a decisive pricing strategy, and deeper customer engagement through intensified market activations, Tata Motors is well-poised to unlock demand across segments, paving the way for continued success."

India's automobile industry wrapped up calendar year 2025 on a strong footing, with most major manufacturers reporting robust year-on-year growth in December, driven by healthy consumer demand, improved rural sentiment, infrastructure spending, and on the back of a favourable macroeconomics.

The new reduced GST rates and change of slabs are having a wide-scale positive impact on the many items related to heavy industries, be it auto, transport, or auto ancillaries. (ANI)

