Business News | Tata Motors to Hike Commercial Vehicle Prices by Up to 2.5% from July 1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): Tata Motors on Thursday announced that it will increase prices across its commercial vehicle portfolio by up to 2.5 per cent with effect from July 1, 2026, citing rising commodity prices and higher input costs.

The company said the price revision is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of increased production expenses. The extent of the hike will vary depending on the model and variant.

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"Tata Motors today announced a price increase of up to 2.5 per cent across its commercial vehicle range, effective July 1, 2026," the company said in a statement.

According to the automaker, the increase is necessitated by continued pressure from rising commodity prices and other input costs affecting the commercial vehicle industry.

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Tata Motors is India's largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles and one of the country's leading automotive companies. The company has a presence across a wide range of segments, including trucks, buses, pick-ups and utility vehicles.

Part of the USD 180 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors has more than eight decades of experience in commercial mobility and is known for its portfolio of trucks and buses catering to diverse transportation needs. The company said its advanced powertrains, connected vehicle technologies and intelligent fleet solutions support applications ranging from last-mile delivery and logistics to public transportation.

The company operates in India and South Korea and has a global footprint spanning Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia and SAARC countries.

The latest price hike announcement comes amid persistent cost pressures faced by automobile manufacturers, particularly from fluctuations in raw material and commodity prices.

At the time of filing this report Tata Motors shares were trading at Rs 403 per share.

Part of the USD 180 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors is India's largest and a globally renowned manufacturer of utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses. With over eight decades of leadership in commercial mobility, the company is known for its innovation, reliability, and performance.

The company operates in India and South Korea, with a global presence across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and SAARC countries. (ANI)

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