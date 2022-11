New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Tata Power subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy has received the 'Letter of Award' (LoA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited (MSEDCL) to set up a 150 MW solar project in Solapur.

Tata Power said in a statement on Wednesday the project will be commissioned within 18 months from the agreement execution date.

Also Read | India vs England Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal 2: Get Free Telecast Details of IND vs ENG Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

Ashish Khanna, the CEO, of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, said: "We feel honoured to receive the LoA from MSEDCL for the 150MW solar project. The award is in line with our commitment to creating a sustainable ecosystem for transitioning towards a greener future and affirms our potential to deliver world-class solar projects."

With this, the total renewables capacity of Tata Power's arm reaches 5,786 MW with an installed capacity of 3,877 MW (Solar - 2,949 MW and Wind - 928 MW) and 1,909 MW under various stages of implementation.

Also Read | Kiernan Shipka Birthday: 7 Best Fashion Moments to Remember on Her Special Day!.

Tata Power has a presence across the entire power value chain - generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy, transmission and distribution, coal and freight, logistics, and trading. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)