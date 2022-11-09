Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, receives the 'letter of award' (LoA) from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation (MSEDCL) to set up 150 megawatt (MW) solar project in Solapur, Maharashtra.

The LoA was won through tariff-based competitive bidding followed by an e-Reverse auction. The project will be commissioned within 18 months from the power purchase agreement (PPA) execution date, the statement from TPREL said.

On the project win, Ashish Khanna, chief executive officer, Tata Power Renewable Energy, said, "We feel honoured to receive the LoA from MSEDCL for the 150 mw solar project. The award is in line with our commitment to create a sustainable ecosystem for transitioning towards a greener future and affirms our potential to deliver world-class solar projects."

With this, the total renewables capacity of TPREL reaches 5,786 mw with an installed capacity of 3,877 mw (solar -- 2,949 mw and wind -- 928 mw) and 1,909 mw under various stages of implementation.

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) is a subsidiary of Tata Power Company and is one of the most significant renewable energy players in the country, according to the statement. TPREL is a developer of renewable energy projects (including solar, wind, hybrid, round-the-clock (RTC), peak, floating solar, storage systems including battery storage) which it owns, operates and maintains. It also offers comprehensive green energy solutions for rural and urban areas like turnkey, engineering, production and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O and M) solutions for various business segments like utility-scale projects, solar rooftop, and solar pump systems.

Along with its extensive portfolio of renewable solutions, it has a latest solar cell and module manufacturing plant of over 1.1 GW at Bengaluru and plans to set up a greenfield 4 GW solar cell and 4 GW solar module plant. In addition, TPREL also provides electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions across various segments and other advisory solutions across the renewable sector.

As on date, TPREL said its total renewable utility capacity is 5,786 mw including 1,909 mw projects under various stages of implementation and its operational capacity is 3,877 mw which includes 2,949 mw solar and 928 mw wind. (ANI)

