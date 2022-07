New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Tata Power on Thursday issued a clarification stating that no company official is involved in the bribery case after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said it has made some arrests for alleged illegal gratification involving a senior official of Power Grid Corporation of India.

"Tata Power clarifies that no officials of Tata Power are involved in the alleged bribery case involving Power Grid Corporation of India, being investigated by CBI. Some media reports have wrongly mentioned Tata Power's name in the alleged case," Tata Power's spokesperson said in a tweet.

A CBI release had said earlier that it has arrested an Executive Director of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) and five others of a private company based in Noida.

The agency said a case was registered against the Executive Director and others including private company based at Noida and its Executive Vice President & Head (Transmission & Distribution); Assistant Vice President & Business Head- Distribution; RPM; two employees and unknown others.

"It was alleged that the public servant in conspiracy with others was involved in extending favours to the said private company for various works viz. preparation of inflated bills, early clearing of bills, PVC (Price Variation Clause) etc. related to contracts of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., in lieu of demand and acceptance of illegal gratification," the release said.

"It was further alleged that the said company has bagged tenders, pertaining to a comprehensive scheme for Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd," the release added.

CBI said searches were conducted at 11 premises of the said accused located in Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad which "led to recovery of numerous incriminating documents, materials, digital devices etc."

A cash of Rs 93 lakh (approx.) was recovered from the residence of Executive Director of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, it said.

The release said that the arrested accused were produced today before the Court of Special Judge, CBI cases, Panchkula (Haryana) and were remanded to Police Custody up to July 15. (ANI)

