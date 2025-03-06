VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 6: Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has secured a landmark contract from Tata Power Company Limited, Mumbai, for the deployment of 11kV SF6-Free Ring Main Units (RMUs) using Schneider Electric's cutting-edge RM AirSeT SF6 Free technology. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards sustainable and efficient power distribution.

Also Read | 'Test' OTT Release: R Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth's Upcoming Tamil Cricket Drama Set To Premiere on Netflix on This Date.

"Tata Power and Schneider Electric are launching these RMUs in Mumbai & Delhi area around a new generation of MV/LV substation equipment as an alternative to the use of SF6 (sulphur hexafluoride) gas. SF6 gas, today used in MV electrical equipment for its high insulating and dielectric properties, is extremely useful for medium and high voltage electrical distribution. Harmless to health, it is however one of the six greenhouse gases targeted by the Kyoto Protocol for its very high Global Warming Potential (GWP: 1 kG SF6 = 23,400 kG CO2) in the event of release into the atmosphere."

The project is capable to deliver upto ~75% reduction in Tata Power's carbon footprint in comparison to conventional SF6 RMUs. Additionally, Tata Power can reap benefit of up to 50% in cost savings over the entire lifespan of these RMUs.

Also Read | Japan: Blast at Auto Parts Plant in Toyota City Kills One.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Deepak Sharma, Zone President - Greater India & MD & CEO, Schneider Electric, said, "Collaborating with Tata Power on this groundbreaking initiative is a significant milestone for us. The RM AirSeT units not only enhance the reliability and safety of power distribution but also reflect our unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation. As the Indian power sector navigates the imperative of sustainable practices, this project is a crucial step towards supporting India's ambitious 2070 net-zero targets. It also reaffirms Schneider Electric's dedication to delivering advanced, eco-friendly solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers and contribute to a greener future."

Underlining Tata Power's commitment towards sustainable power distribution, Mr. Sanjay Banga, President Transmission and Distribution, Tata Power, said, "We are dedicated to steering our T&D business towards a sustainable and efficient energy future. Our commitment is evident in our proactive adoption of cutting-edge technologies and our focus on building a robust sustainable ecosystem. Our partnership with Schneider Electric, highlighted by the introduction of SF6-Free Ring Main Units in Mumbai and Delhi Distribution, later extend it to Odisha Discoms, perfectly embodies this vision. This innovative project not only aims to drastically reduce carbon emissions but also enhances the efficiency and reliability of power distribution. At Tata Power, we believe that technology is essential for driving positive change, and we are continually exploring and implementing solutions to optimize energy use, minimize environmental impact, and empower communities. From smart grid technologies to advanced metering infrastructure, we are leveraging innovation to create a more resilient and sustainable energy landscape."

Dr. Nilesh Kane, Chief Distribution (Mumbai), Tata Power highlighted the significance of this collaboration, and added, "We are committed to ensuring that our energy is greener, cleaner and more sustainable. Therefore, we are proud to spearhead sustainability in Mumbai by being the first to adopt SF6-Free technology. These RM AirSeT units will play a vital role in our efforts to reduce environmental impact while ensuring efficient and reliable power distribution. This partnership with Schneider Electric is a testament to our shared vision of a greener and more sustainable future."

The new SF6 Free RMAirSeT utilizes pressurized air as replacement to potent SF6 gas making it environment friendly. It is also robust & designed to meet highest standards of performance & durability. Additionally, the robust systems have highest endurance increasing the overall life of the mechanism.

This collaboration between Schneider Electric and Tata Power sets a new benchmark for sustainable power distribution in India. By adopting SF6-Free technology, Tata Power is leading the way in creating a cleaner and more efficient energy landscape.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

www.se.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)