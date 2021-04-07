Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Tata Power Solar Systems on Wednesday announced a significant expansion of its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, taking the total production capacity of cells and modules to 1,100 MW.

The expansion is based on a significant increase in demand that the company has seen for its solar modules as well as the expected increase in demand due to supportive policy steps announced recently by the government for creating 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.'

The expansion comes amid positive intent of the government towards making the country a manufacturing hub and lessen its dependency on other countries as far as import of solar cells and modules is concerned.

The company's manufacturing plant in Bengaluru is India's premier integrated cell and module manufacturing facility that meets the highest industry standards. The plant is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 14001:2015 certified and has more than 25 years of production experience.

Apart from one of the pioneering solar manufacturers in the world, Tata Power Solar is also India's largest specialised EPC player. It is one of the few companies globally to have a long operating history of 31 years.

The company comes with a background of executing large projects like the 150 MW Ayana at Ananthapur, 50 MW Kasargod at Kerala, 56 MW Greenko, 30 MWp solar power plant at Lapanga in Odisha, 105 MWp of floating solar at Kayamkulam.

For the year till December 2020, Tata Power Solar revenue was Rs 2,353 crore with a pending order book of Rs 10,000 crore as on April 1 this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)