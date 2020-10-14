Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): Tata Power has got a letter of award from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) to develop a 100 megawatt solar project in Dholera Solar Park of Gujarat.

The energy will be supplied to GUVNL under a power purchase agreement valid for 25 years from scheduled commercial operation date.

Also Read | Neymar Hat-trick Video: Watch Goal Highlights from Peru vs Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL.

Tata Power won this capacity in a bid announced by GUVNL in March. The project has to be commissioned within 15 months from the date of execution of power purchase agreement. With this award, the cumulative capacity under development in Gujarat will be 620 MW out of which 400 MW will be in Dholera Solar Park. "It is an important milestone in the company's endeavour to generate 35 to 40 per cent of Tata Power's total generation capacity from clean energy sources and will go a long way to meet the country's commitment towards green and clean energy," the company said in a statement. The plant is expected to generate about 246 million units of energy per year and will annually offset about 246 million kg of carbon dioxide. Tata Power's renewable capacity will increase to 3,936 MW of which 2,637 MW is already operational and 1,299 MW is under implementation including 100 MW won under the letter of award.

Tata Power is India's largest integrated power company and, together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed capacity of 12,742 MW.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal's Unseen Pictures With Husband-To-Be Gautam Kitchlu Go Viral!.

With nearly 2.6 gigawatt of renewable energy assets in solar and wind accounting for 30 per cent of the company's portfolio, it is a leader in clean energy generation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)