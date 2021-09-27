Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies, today announced that the company has secured an order of approximately Rs 2100 crores for Phase 1 of Chennai Peripheral Ring Road Project (Northern Port Access Road) connecting strategically important Ennore Port with Thatchur on AH-45.

It includes Link Road to Chennai Outer Ring Road from Northern Port Access Road.

The six-laned project will have total length of 25.38 km which includes a 1.4km bridge over Buckingham Canal, and is targeted for completion in three years. There are 26 structures in the project which includes eight major bridges, eight minor bridges, two road-over-bridges, seven vehicle under pass/vehicle over pass, and one interchange. It will also include 29.38 km of drains and 41.88 km of retaining wall.

Once completed, this project will reduce traffic congestion and travel time, while enhancing road safety and operational efficiency of highways. The overall quality of lives of citizens living in nearby communities will improve and economic growth will receive an impetus.

