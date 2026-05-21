Business News | TCL Unveils Phase 1 Premium Television Line Up in India with Advanced QLED and Mini LED

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 21: TCL has introduced its new Phase 1 television portfolio in India, bringing together the latest in display technology, immersive sound systems, AI-powered smart features, and gaming-focused performance enhancements in four new product categories, further establishing its position in the premium home entertainment market. The new lineup features the T69D QLED TV, P7L Premium QLED TV, C7L SQD Mini LED TV, and the flagship P8L Premium QD Mini LED TV. Designed to cater to a wide spectrum of consumers ranging from mainstream viewers to premium entertainment enthusiasts and gamers, the new range highlights TCL's continued focus on innovation-led viewing experiences.

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TCL T69D Delivers Smart QLED Entertainment

The TCL T69D QLED TV is designed to be a high-end home entertainment device that combines advanced features with a stylish design. The highlight of its display is the QLED technology, which produces rich and engaging colors, complemented by an HVA panel for high contrast and Dolby Vision/HDR10+ for a cinematic experience. The TV is also well-suited for smooth everyday viewing and gaming experiences, featuring a native 60Hz refresh rate with 120Hz Dual Line Gate (DLG) technology for enhanced motion clarity. The design is sleek and metallic with a bezel-less design, which reduces distractions and makes it a stylish centerpiece for any room.

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The T69D is designed to deliver a seamless smart entertainment experience with Google TV integration, Dolby Vision support, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity for modern streaming and entertainment needs.

P7L Premium QLED Blends Sound and Style

The P7L Premium QLED TV promises a "vivid and vibrant" viewing experience, and it's a high-performance entertainment hub. This model is based on Quantum Crystal QLED technology and HVA panel, which delivers rich and accurate colors and deep contrast, complemented by Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The P7L's standout feature is its exceptional audio integration, which includes an ONKYO 2.1 Hi-Fi System, with a dedicated subwoofer on the 85-inch model, offering a significantly more powerful soundstage than regular TV speakers. The "Slim & Uni-body" design gives it a modern and sleek look, making it perfect for today's living spaces.

The P7L is powered by the AiPQ Processor, which intelligently optimizes the picture and sound according to the content being viewed. It's especially ideal for power users with Hands-Free Voice Control for seamless navigation and a full range of smart features such as AirPlay 2 and Chromecast. The P7L is a powerhouse for movies, sports, and competitive gaming with its 85-inch option and advanced gaming features such as Game Master and ALLM.

C7L SQD Mini LED Elevates Visual Performance

The C7L SQD Mini LED TV represents a significant leap into flagship territory, designed for enthusiasts who demand the absolute best in brightness and color precision. By utilizing SQD-Mini LED technology with up to 2,176 local dimming zones and a staggering peak brightness of 3,000 nits, this model ensures "Colors Pop Out" with incredible lifelike detail. It covers 100% of the BT.2020 color gamut, delivering a level of color depth rarely seen in consumer displays. This visual powerhouse is complemented by an elite audio experience, featuring Audio by Bang & Olufsen and Hi-END speakers that support both Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X.

The TV also supports Gemini AI for smarter content discovery and Hands-Free Voice Control for a more intuitive smart TV experience.

The C7L SQD Mini LED TV comes in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and 98-inch sizes.

P8L QD Mini LED Redefines Premium Viewing

The P8L Premium QD-Mini LED TV is a home cinema giant, designed around a massive 98-inch display to provide a "Speed to Flow, Light to Glow" experience. This model combines the best of both worlds, Quantum Dot (QLED) color and Mini LED backlighting, with up to 512 precise dimming zones for deep blacks and high HDR brightness. It's paired with its HVA panel and AiPQ Pro Processor to deliver Dolby Vision IQ, which automatically adjusts picture settings according to the lighting in your room, along with IMAX Enhanced and Filmmaker Mode for a true theater-quality experience at home.

The P8L's 144Hz native refresh rate and 288Hz Dual Line Gate (DLG) are designed for ultra-smooth performance, making it perfect for high-stakes gaming and fast-paced sports. The sound quality is also top-notch, with an ONKYO 2.1 Hi-Fi System and built-in subwoofer delivering a 40W soundstage that matches the size of the screen. This 98-inch giant offers plenty of room for apps and fast connectivity through HDMI 2.1 and USB 3.0, making it the ultimate focal point for a top-tier media room.

Gaming features include 144Hz VRR, DLG 288Hz, and FreeSync Premium. Google TV, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and Google Assistant integration are part of the smart ecosystem.

TCL Expands Premium TV Portfolio in India

TCL's new television portfolio in Phase 1 is consolidating its efforts to meet the rising demand for large-screen smart TVs and high-end home entertainment in India. The company's use of advanced display technology, AI-powered features, immersive sound systems, and gaming functionality across various price points is designed to attract a broader audience of today's tech-savvy consumers who demand connected and high-performance viewing experiences.

*Features, specifications, and availability may vary depending on screen size, model variant, and region.

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