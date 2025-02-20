Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): The information technology giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with Salesforce, a major player in customer relationship management to help customers in the manufacturing and semiconductor industries drive value from artificial intelligence (AI).

The collaboration will leverage the combined industry expertise, AI, and cloud capabilities of TCS and Salesforce to help manufacturers and semiconductor chip makers to unlock data-driven insights for smarter selling and exceptional service, the Tata Group IT arm informed exchanges on Thursday.

According to the filing, the TCS will launch three initiatives named Semiconductor Sales Accelerator, Seller for the Future and Digital Field Service under the partnership.

Semiconductor Sales Accelerator will be launched to increase sales with data-driven insights, Seller for the Future for providing near real-time insights, predictive analytics, and personalised recommendations and Digital Field Service to equip technicians on the field with real-time information, predictive maintenance insights, and optimised scheduling.

Indira Gillingham, Vice President of Alliances at Salesforce, said, "We are excited to collaborate with TCS to bring transformative AI and data-driven solutions across industries through Salesforce Data Cloud. Leveraging TCS' extensive industry expertise, deep knowledge of complex data landscapes, and the power of TCS Crystallus™ on Salesforce, combined with Salesforce's leading CRM capabilities, we enable customers to harness advanced Vector Database solutions for AI-powered insights."

After the move, the company will be able to help organisations ease the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.

Recognising the challenges and opportunities within the manufacturing and semiconductor industries, this collaboration leverages the combined strengths of both companies to digitally transform how customers in these industries sell and service their products, the company added in the release.

Prashant Shirgur, Global Head of Enterprise Solutions for Technology, Software and Services at TCS, said, "In today's fast-paced semiconductor market, access to accurate, real-time information is essential for sales success, and TCS is committed to equipping clients with the insights they need to efficiently grow their business," said " TCS CrystallusTM on Salesforce, equips sales teams with the intelligent tools they need to engage customers with confidence, shorten sales cycles, and drive revenue growth."

Amit Bajaj, Salesforce Global Practice Head, Enterprise Solutions, TCS, said, "TCS is dedicated to empowering industries with the digital tools they need to thrive in today's dynamic market. Our mission is to equip our clients with the digital core they need in order to thrive amid constant changes. Our work with Salesforce underscores this commitment, and we have a long track record of servicing companies in manufacturing and semiconductor industries. We are excited to deliver solutions that will drive tangible business value for our clients."

The filing added that the move reinforces TCS' strong presence in North America, the largest market for the organization with more than 46,000 associates and 32 sales, delivery, and data center locations.

In the 50 years of operations in the region, TCS has established itself as a partner of choice for digital transformation by clients across industry sectors, the company said in the filing. (ANI)

