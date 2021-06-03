Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced plans to reduce its absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 70 per cent by 2025 (over 2016 base year) and achieve net zero emissions by 2030.

The company set forth the new carbon reduction goal after having achieved the previous target of reducing specific carbon footprint by half by 2020 (versus baseline year FY 2008), ahead of schedule.

In FY 2021, TCS' specific carbon footprint across scope 1 and scope 2 was lower by 61.6 per cent compared to baseline year FY 2008.

N G Subramaniam, COO and Executive Director, said to curb emissions and limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels, all organisations will have to reimagine existing business models and aim for sustainable growth.

"We are in a unique position to combine our purpose-driven world view with digital innovation to not only drive our own sustainability but also partner with customers, civil society and governments to lead and shape solutions for a sustainable future," he said.

TCS said it will also continue its efforts in water conservation and waste management through reduction and recycling initiatives. All its campuses ensure zero biodegradable waste to landfill and zero water discharge.

The company has also eliminated the use of single-use plastics across campuses and ensured the recycling of all recyclable plastic waste.

With over 4.8 lakh employees in 46 countries, TCS generated consolidated revenues of 22.2 billion dollars in the fiscal year ended March 31. (ANI)

