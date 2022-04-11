Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] April 11 (ANI/ATK): Teamology has recently won the communications and PR mandate for RD Accessories. As part of the mandate, the firm will be responsible for developing and executing unique PR campaigns across all digital platforms and touchpoints in order to reach the proper target audience.

Founded in the year 2002, RD Accessories is a premium brand that deals in manufacturing high quality audio devices and mobile accessories with cutting-edge technology. The brand has recently added new products in their ever-increasing product list. Being a leading market player, they are focused towards providing customers with high-quality products that are affordable yet premium. In line with the PM's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the firm takes pride in manufacturing products locally with utmost focus on quality and in place control measures.

Speaking of the association, Narayan Rathod C.E.O of RD Accessories said, "We are a value-driven organization. Our belief lies in providing the best to everyone- our employees, customers and everyone who is associated with us. We are not just creating products; we are creating an experience--the experience which we want people to remember every day by using our products. While we simplify people's lives, we introduce them to products that simplify their work, day-to-day life and much more. We are extremely confident that our collaboration with Teamology will strengthen our image and will boost the overall visibility of the brand through enhanced communication and powerful storytelling".

Adding to it, Teamology will lead the account offering services such as corporate reputation management, brand and marketing communications, media management and crisis management.

Commenting on this new association, Gulrez Alam, Founder of Teamology said, "We are delighted to be associated with RD Accessories, a brand that is revolutionizing the tech space through advanced and innovative products. We are committed towards building a strong narrative and taking the brand to different heights of success".

Teamology Softech and Media services offers a wide range of digital PR solutions including strategy, media planning and buying, PR, social media, and communications across traditional and digital media.

