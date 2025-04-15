New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Indian travelers are prioritising unique experiences, value, and intentional planning for their journeys in 2025, and the use of technology continues to shape the planning, said American Express 2025 Global Travel Trends Report.

The report highlights a growing preference for meaningful purchases, support for local businesses, and maximizing travel value through tech-savvy and informed decisions.

The report adds that about 92 per cent of Indians look for one-of-a-kind goods to remember their trips, while 84 per cent emphasise supporting local small businesses. High-quality local products are a priority for 81 per cent, and 50 per cent are planning international travel specifically for luxury purchases.

According to the report, events also drive travel, with 58 per cent planning trips around concerts or shows and 68 per cent for sporting events -- especially cricket and football.

Sanjay Khanna, CEO and Country Manager, American Express Banking Corp India said, "Indians are more informed and discerning than ever before and seek holistic experiences during their travel. At American Express, we understand the preferences of our Card Members and are committed to helping them unlock more value on travel, dining, shopping and entertainment - through each aspect of their journey."

Indians are also focused on value, with 79 per cent using reward points for travel and 84 per cent combining credit card rewards with other loyalty programs. Tech continues to shape travel behavior, with 79 per cent downloading travel apps and nearly half booking entire trips via smartphones.

The report says that Indians typically use reviews on travel websites (67 per cent), social media (55 per cent) and recommendations from friends/family (51 per cent ).

Finding places that match interests (54 per cent) and their budget (50 per cent) are most important to Indians when selecting a destination, the report says. It observes that about 48 per cent Indians book all aspects of their trips on their smartphone or tablets. (ANI)

