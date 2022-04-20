New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Techmagnate, an award-winning SEO and digital marketing firm, has recently bagged the content marketing mandate for Snapdeal - one of India's top e-commerce marketplaces.

Techmagnate has long enjoyed its status as a market leader in SEO Services and will be responsible for boosting Snapdeal's organic visibility via high quality content marketing services.

Also Read | 4/20 or Weed Day 2022 Date, History & Significance: Why Is This Marijuana Holiday Called 4:20 or 420 Celebration? Everything You Need To Know.

Techmagnate Founder and CEO, Sarvesh Bagla, considers this engagement as one that will further cement digital excellence for the e-commerce giant. "Today, there are only a handful of brands that are confidently owning the e-commerce category, and Snapdeal is one of them. To be given this opportunity to utilise our expertise in content marketing to further enhance Snapdeal's brand awareness is an honour indeed," he says.

Snapdeal was established in 2010 by Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal and has quickly grown to become India's leading pure-play value e-commerce platform. Today, the brand stands tall as one of the top four lifestyle shopping platforms in the country. As such, Snapdeal is looking to improve traffic and conversions by attracting, engaging and retaining audiences with consistent, high quality content marketing services from Techmagnate.

Also Read | Earth Day 2022 Date & Theme: Know History, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Day Dedicated to Environmental Protection.

As a leading digital marketing agency, Techmagnate has been a trusted partner to many top brands, leading enterprises and ecommerce companies. The performance marketing agency has delivered transformational growth for 71 clients in 2021. Techmagnate's performance in the e-commerce category has been phenomenal in 2021, delivering an average 202% growth in orders and 69% growth in website traffic.

Bagla further adds, "Techmagnate's immense track record with Ecommerce SEO and Content Marketing gives us the confidence that we'll be able to help Snapdeal boost their organic visibility further and achieve their marketing objectives for 2022."

Check out Techmagnate's latest digital report card for more fascinating insights on the agency's accomplishments across industries.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)