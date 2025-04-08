SMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 8: Techno India Group (TIG) and Techno India University (TIU), Kolkata, have officially opened admissions for the academic year 2025 through the Techno National Joint Entrance Exam (TNJEE) - accessible at www.tnjee.in. Celebrating over 40 years of educational excellence, TIG has successfully produced around 5 lakh engineers and professionals to date, with the highest placement package reaching an impressive INR 2 crore per annum.

In a significant move to strengthen industry-academia partnerships, Techno India has announced major collaborations with Google Cloud and IBM. These collaborations were inaugurated in the presence of esteemed representatives from both companies, marking a major leap towards AI-driven and cloud-centric education.

Emerging Technology-Focused Courses Introduced

Techno India is now offering a range of cutting-edge programs across various schools, notably:

* B.Tech (H) CSE with specializations in AI/ML, Data Science, and Cloud Computing.

* BCA (H), BBA (H) with specializations in Business Analytics, AI, and Data Science.

* Advanced degrees including B.Tech, M.Tech, MBA, MCA, and Ph.D. in AI, tailored for students and working professionals alike.

The university is offering interdisciplinary programs in partnership with Google Cloud and IBM, reinforcing its vision of a future-ready education ecosystem.

Broad Academic Offerings Across Disciplines

The admission brochure highlights diverse programs offered under different schools:

* Engineering: Courses from traditional streams to futuristic specializations like Cyber Security, IoT, and CSE-Data Science.

* Science: Focused on fields such as Biotechnology, Smart Agriculture, and Oceanography.

* Pharmacy, Commerce, Computer Applications, Law, and Humanities: Offering undergraduate to doctoral levels.

* Media & Film Making, Design, Nursing, Allied Health Sciences, and Management: Featuring practical, industry-linked curriculum including courses in Game Design, Fashion, Film, and SAP-integrated MBA programs.

Support and Scholarships

The institution assures a 10% Management Quota seat allocation as per government norms. Additional benefits include hostel facilities, bank loans, and credit card-based fee payment options.

Admission modes include WBJEE/JEE Mains scores, TNJEE performance, and a merit-based direct admission option.

Prospective students and guardians are encouraged to apply or inquire through helplines: 08062642222, 9836544419, 9836544416, 9836544417, and 9836544418.

For More Information, visit www.technoindiagroup.com and www.technoindiauniversity.ai or call the admission office at EM 4, Salt Lake Sector V, Kolkata.

