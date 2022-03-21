Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Share India has been at the helm of leading the transformation of B2B financial instruments market. With a significant market share in equity, futures, options, and commodities segments, the company has been constantly setting newer benchmarks for itself as well as industry leaders.

Listed in 2017, the company has been scripting a remarkable growth journey that has seen its CAGR grow 65 per cent and PAT surge 50 per cent over the last five years. This has put the company's current market capitalization at a whopping INR 4,000 Crore.

Sachin Gupta, CEO, Share India attributes this growth to the dynamic vision of the company. "When the company started in 1991, we understood the nuances of transacting in financial instruments while committing ourselves to customer satisfaction. But the growth impetus came from our evolution with technology. With significant investments into technological innovations, we could provide our customers with an unparalleled trading experience that became a hallmark of our company."

Equipped with this technological prowess the company now plans to foray into the retail segment and make quick inroads. "Customer satisfaction and technological evolution have always been the pillars of our success. We have made significant effort to boost our backend technology which has been instrumental in giving us a substantial market in derivative space. We now plan to make a tech-enabled foray into retail and believe that happy customers and superior technology will once again give us the pole position in this segment," Kamesh Vadilal Shah, Joint Managing Director, Share India Securities said.

At a time when stock markets have been fluctuating and investors are uncertain of the future, technology can provide solutions that can navigate customers through turbulent times. "Uncertainty is the second name of the capital market. However, with technology at hand, we are trying to fine-tune algo based trading that will supplement an investor's skill and increase the likelihood of benefitting from the markets. We have made significant investments into this aspect which speaks of our commitment towards innovations in this domain," Abhinav Gupta, President Capital Markets, Share India Securities Ltd. said.

While the phenomenal growth of the company in an extremely competitive market is a testimony to the superior business model of the company, its ability to set the benchmarks in the algorithm-based retail segment may define its growth over the next few years.

