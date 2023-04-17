New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI/SRV): Teckinfo Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a leading software product company that has a legacy of offering niche Call / Contact Center Software solutions to ITES/BPO, Enterprise & MSMEs, has recently launched its latest offering, ID Cloud - Premium Contact Centre Software platform. With this latest release, ID Cloud, the company seeks to provide a comprehensive customer engagement platform that simplifies and streamlines customer engagement for businesses of all magnitudes. Empowering executives with tech-savvy solutions, the ID Cloud Premium Contact Center Software platform boasts the same functionalities as on-premise software, but with the added advantage of cloud convenience.

ID Cloud Premium Contact Center Software platform has elevated the already renowned array of services offered by Teckinfo Solutions Pvt. Ltd. ID Cloud, endows customers with the flexibility of deployment, be it Cloud Contact Center as a service (CCaaS), Hybrid Contact Center, Contact Center on Private Cloud, or On-Premise Contact Center.

The testimonials of several major players in the call or contact center industry stand as a testament to Teckinfo's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. Among the company's impressive list of notable clients that span across Africa, the Middle East, South East Asia, and India, are Horizon Contact Center, Housing Finance Bank, Finance Trust Bank, DFCU Bank, Tech Mahindra Limited, Just Dial Limited, HDB Financial Services, ICCS, Sulekha.com, and Pace Setters Business Solutions, among others. Teckinfo takes immense pride in its association with 'Elder Line' as a technology partner, an initiative by the Government of India, for addressing the challenges and issues faced by the elderly population in the country through the country's first-ever Pan-India toll-free helpline - 14567 - called 'Elder Line'. The testimonials demonstrate the company's tireless efforts to uphold its vision and take giant leaps toward being the very best in the industry.

An enthusiastic Nalin Mital, MD of Teckinfo Solutions Pvt. Ltd. said, " We are thrilled to launch ID Cloud - Premium Contact Centre Software platform. We have been a leading call and contact centre software provider for the last 25 years. Since inception we have striven to offer the best available service to our clients, as a result, with increased adoption of the cloud, we have launched the cloud platform." He added, "ID Cloud provides customers with the flexibility of mixed deployments, such as Cloud Contact Center as a service (CCaaS), Hybrid Contact Center, Contact Center on Private Cloud, or In-Premise Contact Center or a mix of all. Cloud and Hybrid deployment have generated much interest from Multi locational companies from BFSI, NBFC, FMCG, and other verticals" He further added "existing customers can easily move their current on-premise deployment to the cloud with no change in the features, leveraging highly scalable, secure, and reliable software. In addition, the brand, founded in 1995, boasts of being ready to deploy "Connect & Collect" their debt collection software, which has helped several BFSI companies maximize their collections.

Elaborating on the mission of the company, the MD shared, "Our highly scalable and flexible Contact Center Software, Helpdesk Software, Lead Management System, and CRM products empower organizations to enhance their customer experience. With a team of 100+ multi-disciplinary professionals, we provide customized solutions to 30+ industry verticals, including Banking, Insurance, Telecom, BPO, Education, Healthcare, etc. Our mission is to provide innovative and reliable communication solutions to our clients across the globe. Be it a company of any size, we are equipped to partner with them to enhance their services."

Ever since its inception, this company has maintained an impressive track record in the space of messaging and communication. In the 90s, the company revolutionized the industry with the launch of ActivePage, a cutting-edge software for message handling, customer care, and billing, that completely dominated 75 per cent of the paging market in India and 100% in Nepal. In 1998, the company set a new benchmark by introducing Mail2Globe, an exceptional internet/intranet mailing solution.

Since 1999, the company has been a constant innovator, always pushing the boundaries to introduce the most cutting-edge products to the market. The InterDialog call center software, which used Tadiran, Alcatel, and Panasonic as its telephony platform, was a game-changer. Currently, the company has Asterisk IP PBX as its telephony platform of choice.

Over the years, the company has continued to expand and evolve, offering a unified Contact Center Suite that incorporates a range of communication channels such as voice, email, chat, social media, and even WhatsApp. With its latest offering, the ID Cloud premium contact center platform, Teckinfo Solutions is focused on empowering enterprises in their digital transformation journey, providing a modern solution to meet the needs of the digital age.

