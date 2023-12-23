BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 23: TECNO, a leading global smartphone brand renowned for its commitment to accessible yet stylish innovation, is shining in the design world. The brand has been recognized at the German Design Awards 2024 for two of its standout devices CAMON 20 Premier 5G and TECNO PHANTOM V Flip 5G. It's not just tech; it's a style revolution that's making waves in the design game.

The German Design Awards (GDA) is the premium prize of the German Design Council. With its worldwide spectrum and international appeal, it is one of the most prestigious awards in the design landscape across all industries. It's THE prize that makes waves globally and rocks the design scene in every industry. Since 2012, the German Design Awards has been the trendsetter, spotting the coolest design vibes and showing them off to the world.

The PHANTOM V Flip 5G just scored big in the design game, winning a Special Mention for Excellent Product Design in the Computer and Communication category. The judges appreciated its out-of-this-world circular outer screen and cosmic vibes. It's basically like having a piece of the universe in your hands--a major win for design awesomeness!

"With its elegant and progressive design, TECNO's latest foldable device PHANTOM V Flip 5G from TECNO stands out from the crowd. What is particularly noticeable is the circular display with the camera elements arranged in a ring on the housing lid, which becomes an unmistakable design feature," stated the German Design Award jury. The German Design Award jury commended the CAMON 20 Premier 5G for its exceptional design, "The device design of the model impresses with a fine leather look on the back, complemented by a striking diamond pattern that gives the phones a special aesthetic. A stylish device that stands out."

Meanwhile, the CAMON 20 Premier 5G is stealing the spotlight as the Winner of Excellent Product Design in the Computer and Communication category. It's breaking all the rules with its CAMON PUZZLE Deconstructionist Design. Forget the typical minimalist look--this device is a visual puzzle, challenging the boring norms of the tech world. Talk about making waves in style.

TECNO's CAMON 20 Premier 5G and the PHANTOM V Flip 5G both embody TECNO's belief in the transformative power of design while keeping innovation intact. This recognition signifies yet another milestone in TECNO's journey to push boundaries in crafting novel form factors. The PHANTOM V Flip 5G takes the foldable user experience to premium heights, while the CAMON 20 Premier 5G caters to style-savvy trendsetters. Being honoured with the prestigious German Design Award 2024 isn't just a win; it's an acknowledgment to TECNO's exceptional fusion of innovation and style, while keeping smartphones accessible for consumers, setting an unparalleled benchmark in the ever-evolving realm of smartphones.

