New Delhi [India], March 7: Holi isn't just about colors--it's about celebrations, togetherness, and surprises. And this year, TECNO, the brand known for innovation and the best signal connectivity, is taking the festival of colors to the next level with the much-awaited TECNO Rangotsav--a vibrant celebration packed with excitement, joy, and some jaw-dropping rewards. To make this festival even more special, TECNO is giving customers a golden chance to win exciting prizes, just by purchasing a smartphone. Consumers who purchase any TECNO smartphone from the nearest retail store, from March 7 to March 31, 2025, can enter the lucky draw by simply scanning a QR code and submitting their details. And here's the exciting part-- twenty-four lucky winners will get a chance to win a brand-new scooter, gold vouchers, and the latest TECNO smartphones. The lucky draw results will be announced on April 4, 2025, so make sure to stay tuned. Holi celebrations aren't just for customers, TECNO values the contribution of its retail partners and is bringing the festive spirit to them as well. As a token of appreciation for their trust and support in TECNO's growth, the brand has organized a lucky draw for the retail partners, where they will be rewarded with exclusive gifts through this festive initiative. After all, great partnerships deserve great rewards. TECNO has always acknowledged the importance of its retail network and continuously works to strengthen the relationships through such initiatives rooted in Indian culture. These initiatives allow TECNO to celebrate its partners while deepening its connection with both customers and retailers alike, ensuring that the entire ecosystem grows. And the fun doesn't stop here, TECNO is keeping the Holi vibes alive across all its social media platforms, bringing more surprises, contests, and updates about the ongoing celebrations. So, keep an eye out and don't miss the chance to win. Let the colors of Holi bring happiness, rewards, and loads of fun--because TECNO Rangotsav is here to make it even more special.

