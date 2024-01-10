PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], January 10: TECNO Mobile, the global smartphone brand's latest offering, POP 8 has made its debut in the Indian market on Amazon. This Made in India superhero device, boasting an impressive 8GB RAM, is set to revolutionize the entry-level smartphone experience and has been made available for purchase starting January 9th at a special introductory launch price of just Rs5,999.

Even though TECNO POP 8 is an entry-level smartphone, it is designed for modern-day users! It's built to handle everything users do every day, making sure everything runs super smoothly. Plus, it's like a pocket-sized entertainment center with awesome features. This phone is not only super stylish but it comes with cool power-packed features that make everyday tasks and entertainment times even better!

Packed with a lightning-fast 8GB RAM and a whopping 64GB internal storage, this powerhouse is a game-changer. With an incredible AnTuTu score of 240k, it leaves the competitors in the segment way behind. Dive into a visual feast with the stunning 6.56" Dot-In display, guarded by Panda screen technology for extra toughness. The 90Hz screen refresh rate adds a touch of fluidity to user interactions, and the dynamic notifications lead to a smooth and immersive experience for all the moves like charging, calls, etc. And that's not all - brace yourself for an entry-level smartphone entertainment revolution! TECNO POP 8 elevates the audio game with segment-first DTS dual stereo speakers, delivering a mind-blowing 400% louder sound. Your favorite music has never sounded this good! TECNO POP 8 is where speed, style, innovation, and accessibility come together to deliver a great experience.

Key USPs of TECNO POP 8:

* Unbeatable speed and performance TECNO POP 8 - the ultimate tech wizard for the young and the bold! Unleash the power with a mind-blowing 8GB (4GB+4GB) RAM and an enormous 64GB internal storage. This smartphone is the ultimate powerhouse with a jaw-dropping AnTuTu score of 240k. Wave goodbye to lag and say hello to a world where every tap, swipe, and interaction feels like a burst of pure innovation! Get ready to rock the tech scene with the POP 8 - where speed meets style, just for you!

* Smooth and Engaging displayGet ready for a visual feast like no other with the TECNO POP 8! Immerse in the epic 6.56" Dot-In display that's not just big but mesmerizing. Worried about durability? Fear not! It rocks Panda screen protection for that extra toughness. But here's where the fun begins - the 90Hz screen refresh rate that turns every scroll into a smooth and exciting ride. And hold on tight because the real magic happens with the dynamic port! Calls, charging, and notifications burst to life in a super cool and visually stunning way!

* An unparalleled audio feastAmp up the fun with the TECNO POP 8's segment-first DTS dual stereo speakers - the party starter! Get ready for a sound experience that's not just loud but mind-blowingly 400% louder than anything in its segment. Whether users are diving into blockbuster movies, jamming to their favorite tunes, or binge-watching content with their friends, this phone is here to sprinkle some magic on the entertainment- for every beat, dialogue, and note to hit users with unparalleled clarity.

* Captivating design and enhanced securitySay goodbye to the stress of greasy fingers because this smartphone is rocking an ultra-fast side Anti-Oil fingerprint sensor. It's not just about security; it's about convenience too! Experience lightning-fast, super reliable, and ultra-secured unlocking that feels premium and stylish.

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in 70-plus countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, HiOS operating systems, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing," TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and best futures.

For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: https://www.tecno-mobile.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2314292/TECNO_POP_8.jpg

