New Delhi [India], April 15: TECNO, a global mobile brand renowned for its innovative products and cutting-edge technology, has now earned another feather in its cap--recognized as a front-runner in smartphone signal performance, as per the latest TechMark report by TechArc. The comprehensive benchmarking study spotlighted TECNO's power-packed signal-boosting technologies, which are not just reserved for the top-tier flagships but are generously packed across mid-range and entry-level devices too. For TECNO, a strong signal isn't a special feature but a basic that all users must have access to. TECNO is now positioned as the only smartphone brand providing superior signal quality to a wider consumer base and constantly innovating to deliver a well-connected experience to users. The result, faster downloads, seamless payments, buffer-free entertainment, and calls that don't drop while travelling--best signal every time, everywhere. The TechMark benchmarking exercise compared eight TECNO smartphones across it diverse line-up, equipped with advanced signal-boosting technologies against over 95 competing smartphone models from 15 major brands. The study focused on the presence of key connectivity features, revealing that TECNO uniquely integrates these technologies across its entire portfolio. The TechMark report highlighted several key TECNO technologies contributing to this superior signal quality:

* Smart 5G 3.0: Intelligent 5G/4G switching for optimal data speeds.

* Linkbooming 1.0: Simultaneous Wi-Fi and cellular data usage for faster downloads.

* Multi-Link Aggregation 1.0: Combining multiple network links for enhanced stability.

* UPS 1.0 (Ultra Power Signal): Improved cellular reception in weak signal areas.

* Enhanced RF Antenna Design: Optimized antenna design for superior signal strength.

TECNO continues to push the limits of smartphone connectivity, delivering seamless experiences in an increasingly digital world. Driven by its "Stop at Nothing" philosophy and continuous investment in R&D, TECNO is committed to empowering users with tech that doesn't just impress on paper but works brilliantly in real life as well.

