New Delhi [India], March 5: Innovative AI-driven technology brand TECNO caught the eye on day 2 of MWC Barcelona 2025 at its TECNO AI Ecosystem Product Launch event, highlighting its practical AI strategy through the groundbreaking debut of the CAMON 40 smartphone series, TECNO AI Glasses Pro, and the MEGABOOK S14 laptop. TECNO CMO Laury Bai and Chief Product Launch Officer Oliver Mas were joined by key representatives from MediaTek, Google Cloud, DXOMARK and Qualcomm to unveil the innovations and spotlight the strategic collaborations that are driving advancements in AI and mobile imaging technologies. Jan Stryjak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research, shared, "In the past year, we have observed significant advancements in the field of AI. It is evident that AI will continue to drive transformative changes in our daily lives. In this critical period for the economic development of emerging markets, TECNO's AI technologies are unlocking potential for diverse needs." "The application of AI technologies is crucial and urgent in emerging markets. We're committed to bridging the digital gap between emerging and mature markets," said TECNO CMO, Laury Bai. "TECNO is taking a practical approach to make AI more accessible, ensuring users in emerging markets can access AI and cutting-edge technologies." Driven by its commitment, TECNO has forged a robust partnership with MediaTek, establishing a joint AI Laboratory dedicated to accelerating advancements in AI. At the event, James Chen, Vice President of Product and Technology Marketing at MediaTek, emphasized, "The synergistic R&D efforts between TECNO and MediaTek are set to democratize AI technology. Our collaboration powers a seamless, interconnected AI experience, bringing users a future of truly connected intelligence." CAMON 40 Series Powered by AI One-Tap FlashSnap Revolutionizes Smartphone Snapshot Photography TECNO's Global Product Launch Officer, Olivier Mas, officially unveiled TECNO's next-generation AI-driven products. Attendees at TECNO's launch event witnessed the highly anticipated debut of TECNO's new CAMON 40 Series, a device that embodies TECNO's legacy of excellence in mobile imaging. Featuring One-Tap FlashSnap Mode and TECNO AI, the series sets a new benchmark in smartphone photography, delivering exceptional snapshot capabilities and AI-enhanced user experiences. The CAMON 40 Series exemplifies a commitment to innovation that transcends hardware and software, extending into strategic partnerships that deliver cutting-edge AI solutions to emerging markets. Matt Waldbusser, Managing Director of Global Solutions and Consumer AI at Google Cloud, remarked, "Our collaboration with TECNO on the CAMON 40 Series is a standout example. Leveraging Google Cloud's capabilities, we've introduced groundbreaking features such as Ask Ella, AI Image Generator, AI Writing, and AI Translate. I am particularly impressed by the industry-leading and competitive edge of some of these innovations. For instance, TECNO's AI supports text translation in 136 languages, voice translation in 44 languages, and photo translation in 51 languages. We are excited to further strengthen our partnership with TECNO, unlocking limitless potential to bring advanced yet practical AI capabilities to emerging markets in a convenient and secure manner." The CAMON 40 Series' innovative One-Tap FlashSnap leverages AI to enhance imaging capabilities, revolutionizing mobile photography. AI optimizes camera startup and continuous shooting for instant captures, while AI-powered multi-frame processing intelligently reduces noise and enhances details, delivering sharper, more refined images. Additionally, the BestMoment algorithm analyzes motion patterns, automatically selecting the optimal frames for precise, high-quality shots in dynamic scenarios, ensuring users an unparalleled mobile imaging experience. To delve deeper into the imaging prowess of the CAMON 40 Series, TECNO invited Frederic Guichard, CEO of DXOMARK, to share the image performance of CAMON 40 Pro. Frederic highlighted, "The CAMON 40 Pro 5G has demonstrated exceptional imaging and performance capabilities in our rigorous evaluations. We've been particularly impressed with photo performance being the best for devices under 600$, and the 1st eligible device to our Smart Choice Label." Beyond its advanced rapid-capture functionality, the integration of TECNO AI further enhances the device's capabilities. Intelligent imaging, a 360° AI Call Assistant, and productivity tools elevate creativity and efficiency. Powered by MediaTek's latest chipsets, the series ensures smooth performance, fast processing, and extended battery life. With a sleek, durable, and water-resistant design, it seamlessly blends style with practicality for modern users. MEGABOOK S14, the World's Lightest 14-inch OLED Laptop, Inspires Creators and Game Lovers The MEGABOOK S14 is TECNO's first OLED laptop and the industry's lightest 14-inch OLED laptop, featuring a 2.8K OLED display and incredibly weighing only 899g (31.7oz). The laptop is equipped with the outstanding power of the Snapdragon® X Elite compute platform, the flagship chipset for AI PCs from Qualcomm Technologies, and integrates TECNO's world's first self-developed edge-side large-scale AI model, to achieve AI-enhanced multitasking. Specifically designed for next-gen AI productivity, TECNO AI enhances the Ella AI Assistant, AI-powered PPT generation, AI-driven image search, smart albums, and offline meeting transcription with multilingual support. The External Graphics Dock, equipped with a powerful NVIDIA graphic card, delivers scalable, high-performance capabilities for design, gaming, and content creation. The laptop's 2.8K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate ensures exceptional visuals, while DTS:X Ultra dual 2W speakers, Wi-Fi 6E, fingerprint login, and PC Manager optimize connectivity and user experience. TECNO's strategic partnership with Qualcomm Technologies was a highlight of the TECNO AI Ecosystem Product Launch event, demonstrating a shared vision for the future of AI PCs. Kedar Kondap, SVP & GM of Compute and Gaming at Qualcomm, took the stage to discuss the integration of Qualcomm's cutting-edge PC chipset into the new MEGABOOK S14 laptop, underscoring TECNO's commitment to delivering high-performance computing solutions. In addition, TECNO also introduced several standout new products. The featherlight 999g (35.2oz) ultrabook MEGABOOK T14 Air, features high-speed storage and LPDDR5 memory, while the ultra-thin, all-metal MEGABOOK K15S, equipped with a powerful 70Wh battery and supported by a 65W PD GaN charger, offers a smarter and more long-lasting user experience. Both devices are empowered by TECNO AI with advanced AI capabilities such as AI Album and AI Voice Assistant, making them perfect companions for all aspects of life. The Next Game-Changing Tech Innovation: See the World with the TECNO AI Glasses Series TECNO's new AI Glasses Series also took center stage with the introduction of TECNO AI Glasses Pro and TECNO AI Glasses, reimagining eyewear with cutting-edge imaging, intelligent interactions, and a sleek aesthetic. The TECNO AI Glasses feature an aviator design, while the Pro model showcases a browline style, both embodying timeless elegance and modern fashion. Equipped with a 50MP high-definition camera, the series integrates an OV50D sensor, a 100° ultra-wide-angle custom lens, and an AI ISP imaging chip, forming a mobile-grade imaging system. This system lets users capture stunning, high-resolution photos with advanced AI noise reduction and HDR capabilities. With real-time translation supporting over 100 languages, TECNO AI's Ella empowers accurate translation even for less common languages, as well as voice control, AI-powered object recognition, and intelligent information summaries for ultimate convenience. Additionally, the AI Glasses Pro features a MicroLED display with 7th-gen resin waveguide technology, offering a 30° field of view, over 1,500 nits of brightness AR display, and a lightweight, ultra-thin design. The AR display allows users to effortlessly enjoy features like translation display, navigation, information prompts, and teleprompting. Equipped with a 250mAh battery, these glasses offer over 11 hours of music playback and 8 hours of mixed use with just 30 minutes of charging. An advanced ultra-linear speaker, bass enhancement, and spatial sound deliver an immersive audio experience, while Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 ensure seamless connectivity. With these innovative launches, TECNO is setting new standards in mobile imaging and AI-enhanced technology, shaping a more connected and empowered future for consumers in emerging markets. Once again, TECNO has showcased its cutting-edge innovation on the global stage at MWC. With the brand essence of "Stop at Nothing", TECNO's relentless pursuit of innovation is making AI-powered technology more accessible, allowing consumers to experience the future ahead of time.

