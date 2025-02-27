Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 27 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister, Revnath Reddy on Thursday inaugurated the HCL Tech KRC campus in Hyderabad.

Telangana CM while inaugurating the tech giant's campus in the state's capital said that the state government has been entering MoUs with multinational companies and inaugurating new facilities as per the agreements all through the year.

He added Telangana State and the city of Hyderabad are developing at the fastest pace in the country.

It is a proud moment that Telangana attracted the highest investments from domestic and multinational companies in just a year and also became number one in job creation, he added.

He said Telangana is endowed with the highest artificial intelligence and the lowest inflation.

Targeting critics, the Telangana CM said some differed with his resolve to make Telangana a One-trillion dollar GDP State.

"After signing MoUs worth Rs 41,000 crore and Rs 1.78 lakh crore during two Davos trips, they realised that my aim was noteworthy. No one can stop Telangana Rising," he added.

"When I said that our competition is not with Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru or Chennai, some said that it would be a big dream. Today, we make Hyderabad number one in EV adoption, promoting the state as a hub of data centres, green energy, life sciences, biotechnology, skill development, manufacturing and agri processing," he added.

Appreciating the efforts of the government to make the business environment lucrative, he added that now the same people are saying that Hyderabad Rising will not stop.

He further added that as a global company, HCL Tech is a pride for India. The company is operating in 60 countries with over 2.2 lakh employees. Creating world-class technology in digital, engineering, cloud and artificial intelligence (AI).

HCL company has grown step by step since its arrival in Hyderabad in 2007, he said. He added that the new world-class facility of 3.2 lakh square feet will provide 5000 jobs. He praised the tech giant, adding that HCL Tech is performing extraordinarily in Hyderabad. (ANI)

