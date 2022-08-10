New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI/ATK): The leading online Television and Bollywood news portal, TellyExpress 'founded by Rahul Suthar and Deeba Nehal in 2011, is growing by leaps and bounds!

After seeing hiccups, the former start-up has become one of the most trusted sites, on the bedrock of its promise of only serving authentic news. It started with Hindi Television information, and post-earning fame grew from written updates, big-ticket interviews and daily soap spoilers into celebrity lifestyles and fashion.

TellyExpress has registered growth in other categories too.

Commencing start-up operations with a two-member team was challenging, but Deeba and my coordination helped TellyExpress establish itself and compete with rival portals. The fact that we have earned the highest views (26.6M impressions) shows that the audience trusts us, and we will never do anything to dispel the same.

TellyExpress will further up its game in the days and weeks to come,"- says Rahul Suthar, Founder, TellyExpress, who, according to 2021 data, won The Global Publishing Leaders title by Adpushup for TellyExpress.com.

"Covid lockdown brought new challenges. It was not easy for start-ups like us to survive such an unexpected situation. But rather than dwelling on negative aspects, we regrouped to devise new coping strategies. The new plan and hard work paid off when we maintained our high online impression numbers throughout the stay-at-home period. It's very motivating to see TellyExpress scale new heights every day. We include only fresh and worthy news to maintain site genuineness and audience trust. We will keep serving only the best,"- says Deeba Nehal, Co-Founder, TellyExpress

TellyExpress's sister company Justshowbiz.net' too serves authentic entertainment news. Here also, fans trust us for always giving accurate information and spoilers. Many Television celebrities like Vivian Dsena, Rrahul Sudhir, Sai Ketan Rao, Debattama Saha and Ayesha Singh were impressed with Justshowbiz's warmth during the virtual interviews.

Presently, TellyExpress is also focusing on regional news and spoilers. South Indian shows like Bigg Boss Tamil/ Telugu also receives good response from audiences south of the Vindyaas.

''TellyMedia''; TellyExpress and Justshowbiz's YouTube channel is the new addition to the family, discussing the hot TV buzzes and providing interviews of well-known Television/Bollywood actors!

International coverage:

TellyExpress is expanding its wing internationally. K-drama updates get a superb response from the overseas audience. Well-known Thai actor Mew Suppasit interacted with TellyExpress to send ''New Year'Year' wishes to his Indian fans. TellyExpress was the first site to reach him.

