Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): With winter already here in the state capital, the Tibetan woollen and other businesses are picking up and expected to have a good run during the upcoming winter season.

The winter has already set in and the temperature has started to drop in the Northern hill town of Shimla, while the Tibetan winter business units have started brisk sales in a new market this year.

The Tibetans business community, which is in exile in the town, has geared up and the woollen hosiery and jacket trade is the winter hope for the community here. During the past two years, the business units were reeling under a big loss due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic is almost over in the region and so lifted hopes of traders in the region.

The Tibetan traders are getting regular and local customers as the market is now shifted to a shopping complex and the old market has been shut here. The traders will have loss of over 30 per cent but at the same time, they are expecting good business as the winter is expected to be extended till the end of February and March.

One of the traders, Kelsang, said during the past two years, they had a loss and this year, their winter business might extend till February.

"During past two years due to Covid, we could not do good business... It is cold now and people have started coming to buy winter stuff; our winter jackets and woollen sweaters, high necks and turtle necks are in demand. We are hopeful to get good business from November to January and also it may extend four months of business here," said Kalsang.

"This year, our market has been shifted to this shopping complex, earlier it was an open shopping market outside the mall. We are receiving local customers but visiting tourists are not coming here. That will be 30 per cent down from the normal but we know this year the winter will be prolonged..." Kelsang added.

The Tibetan market here is famous for the low-price winter stuff. The variety in hosiery and special winter jackets are the major draw for the customers here.

"It is very cold and the winter has set in early this year. I have come to buy a jacket and other winter clothes here," said Subhash, a local buyer.

Tourists also prefer shopping here as they get reasonable winter garments here comparing other markets in other cities. Most of the residents in Shimla from rural areas are major buyers of the Tibetan winter stuff. Some of the main attractions are sweater, socks, gloves, mufflers and jackets.

"I want to buy Jacket and winter clothes for women too, this year the cold weather has approached early. It is very cold so I am buying and trying to find out warm clothes here," said another buyer Mayaram Sharma.

The Tibetan community in exile in India is mainly dependent on the garments business and winter wool business for their survival. Thousands of Tibetan in India are dependent on this here-in-exile business in India. Most of the Tibetans move to the plains in Indian states during the winter season to have a good business. Some of these businessmen fulfill the winter requirements of tourist resorts such as Dalhousie, Manali, Dharamshala and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh.

Over 70 shops of Tibetan hosiery and winter garments are here in the special market of Tibetan community. These Tibetans do a business of nearly Rs 4-5 crore from this winter business. (ANI)

