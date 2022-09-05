New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Terumo India, the Indian arm of Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), a global leader in medical technology, today announced that it has achieved the 'Great Place to Work®' Certification conferred by the Great Place to Work® Institute, India for the second consecutive year.

Expressing his happiness on the development, Managing Director of Terumo India, Shishir Agarwal said, "Our Mission of Contributing to Society through Healthcare is truly powered by our people. Achieving the GPTW Certification for the second consecutive year is a reaffirmation of the strong familial culture and ethos of Terumo - one that encompasses authenticity and trust towards each another in our daily interactions. I thank all our associates at Terumo India for sustaining this strong culture and value system through all that they do each day."

The Great Place to Work® Certification is recognized the world over by employees and employers alike and is considered the 'Gold Standard' in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Cultures. Terumo India has earned this recognition for nurturing a great work culture, which has been built on the foundation of its values of respect and care. The Institute undertook a three-phase assessment including Employee Feedback, Culture Audit (People Practices & Processes) and Interactions with select employees. The survey encompassed employees across all levels, businesses and locations.

Speaking at the occasion, Ritu Anand, Senior Director - HR & Administration, Terumo India, said, "The team at Terumo India has grown significantly over the past year. Yet as new associates join, they seamlessly assimilate the culture of the place as it is perceivable in every aspect of what we do. We strive to strengthen this culture with a relentless focus on associate-experience. Over the past year, we have undertaken several initiatives aimed at enhancing associate well-being, nurturing associate development through meaningful learning interventions, and promoting an environment of Growth Mindset and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion."

