New Delhi [India], December 18: Terumo India, the Indian arm of Japan based Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), a global leader in medical technology, recently announced the launch of Ultimaster Nagomi™, a Drug-Eluting Stent intended for use in the treatment of coronary artery disease.

Cardiovascular disease is the cause of 25 per cent of all deaths in India with a prevalence of around 54.5 million in the country.

Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) are specialized types of stents meant for use in the treatment of coronary artery disease. Investments are being made towards newer generation stents which can enhance the safety and effectiveness of coronary artery treatments.

Ultimaster Nagomi™, by Terumo India, is one such new generation Drug-Eluting Stent that can facilitate smooth navigation to complex arteries and adapt to any vessel size with ease. The optimal design of the Ultimaster Nagomi™ makes it suitable for any small or large sized coronary artery, enabling customized stent selection for a larger patient subset.

Shishir Agarwal, President and Managing Director of Terumo India, expressed, "Ultimaster Nagomi™[?] embodies the legacy of Japanese technology, supported by robust clinical evidence from the Ultimaster™[?] family across various procedures. Our goal is to introduce cutting-edge Japanese technologies to benefit all Indian patients, allowing them access to the latest innovations in healthcare."

Elaborating on the need, Nitin Stephen Abel, Director of Terumo Intervention Systems India, said, "Over the years, DES has evolved to become a preferred option for heart related treatments. Given the rising occurrences of cardiovascular diseases, continuous advancements in treatment methods are essential. Introduction of Ultimaster Nagomi™ will be a notable development for the cardiac care ecosystem in India."

