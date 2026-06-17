Business News | Tesla Expands India Presence with Fifth Experience Center in Hyderabad, Showcases 2026 Model Y Lineup

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 17 (ANI): Electric vehicle maker Tesla has expanded its presence in India with the launch of its fifth Experience Center in Hyderabad's HITEC City, while also commencing delivery and after-sales services in Telangana as it deepens its footprint in the country's growing EV market.

The company said the new Experience Center, located in Knowledge City, Madhapur, will allow customers to experience the "2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and Model Y L" from June 17 onwards.

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According to Tesla, visitors will be able to explore the vehicles through "guided walkarounds and immersive product experiences" and learn about the company's "design philosophy, cutting-edge electric vehicle technology, safety features, and performance capabilities in an interactive environment."

As part of its expansion plans in Telangana, Tesla said it has also started delivery and after-sales operations in the Bollaram Industrial Area.

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"To create a seamless and direct-to-consumer experience for customers in Hyderabad, Tesla also commences delivery and after-sales services in the Bollaram Industrial Area to support a seamless ownership experience for customers across Telangana," the company said.

Tesla said the newly launched 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive offers a range of up to 500 kilometres (WLTP) and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. The vehicle is priced at Rs 50.89 lakh and deliveries are scheduled to begin in July 2026.

The Hyderabad Experience Center will also showcase the Model Y L, a six-seat, all-wheel-drive SUV that Tesla described as the "ultimate family vehicle."

According to the company, the Model Y L offers a range of up to 681 kilometres (WLTP), can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 5.0 seconds, and comes with cargo space of up to 2,539 litres. The model is priced from Rs 61.99 lakh.

Highlighting safety credentials, Tesla said both vehicles have received top ratings from global safety agencies, including NHTSA and IIHS in the United States, Euro NCAP in Europe, ANCAP in Australia and New Zealand, and C-IASI in China.

The company said the models are "setting new benchmarks in safety, efficiency, performance, and advanced technology."

Tesla added that both Model Y variants are now available for booking through its official website and that home charging support is available across India.

The company also announced a limited-period offer under which customers placing orders before June 30, 2026, will receive a complimentary Wall Connector for home charging. (ANI)

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