New Delhi [India], August 7: Globally acclaimed EV Business tycoon, Himanshu Patel, Founder and MD of Triton Electric Vehicle (TEV) has forayed into cricket by buying the NJ Triton Team in the US Masters T10 League. NJ Triton was earlier called as New Jersey Legends and after Mr Patel’s entry as the owner of the team, the team’s name is changed to NJ Triton.

The team will make it’s entry into the ground on August 18th in Florida in the US Masters T10 League. This is said to be the shortest format of the game of cricket and cricketing legends across the globe are making this league a great and sensational attraction.

“Being an Indian by birth, love for Cricket is always with me. I am delighted to be part of this venture which is aimed to promote cricketing culture in this part of the world. I also believe that cricketing culture in USA shall thrive with this great Tournament T10 Masters League. Being a short 10 overs game, this format is expected to catch the attention of younger generation of United States. Indian Americans and other ethnic nationalities US citizens of various cricket-playing nations are showing great excitement for this game. The popularity of Indian and various other cricket players are extremely high in New Jersey, USA area. Since, this part of the world I am living for multiple decades, I believe that NJ Tritons will become the most popular cricketing sensation in the entire USA,” commented Himanshu Patel.

The 2023 US Masters T10 League will be the inaugural season of the US Masters T10 League. The tournament will be played between August 18 and 27 at Central Broward Park in Lauderhill, Florida using a T10 cricket format.

To book the tickets one can click here.

The inaugural edition of the US Masters T10 League 2023 will witness many legendary cricketers who played a substantial number of games in International Cricket. The most interesting part of this league is that the legends will play this T10 tournament alongside rising youngsters and young talent of the game.

Some names of legends who are all set to enter the new cricket fields of United States are: Yuvraj Singh, Jacques Kallis, Gautam Gambhir, Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina, Shahid Afridi, Robin Uthappa, Parthiv Patel, Misbah-ul-Haq, Aaron Finch, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, S Sreesanth, Praveen Kumar, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Pragyan Ojha.

These names have already made their fans excited to look forward for their performances on new cricket grounds of United States.

