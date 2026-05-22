Business News | Texaura Brings Jaipur's Artisan Heritage to India's Organic Bedding Revolution, GOTS-Certified, Women-Led, and Built to Last

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 22: Jaipur-based D2C brand Texaura is redefining India's home textile market with fully GOTS-certified organic cotton bedding, crafted by women artisans, priced for modern conscious consumers, and built on Rajasthan's centuries-old weaving tradition.

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Texaura, India's emerging luxury organic home textile brand, is making its mark on the country's fast-growing conscious lifestyle segment. Founded in Jaipur -- the heartland of India's textile craft -- the brand offers GOTS-certified (Global Organic Textile Standard) organic cotton bedsheets, towels, and bathrobes woven with artisanal precision in fair-trade factories.

As Indian consumers grow increasingly aware of chemical exposure in everyday products and the environmental cost of fast-home-goods manufacturing, Texaura is positioned at the intersection of two powerful consumer trends: the demand for genuinely certified organic products and the rise of craft-first, story-driven D2C brands that offer meaning alongside quality.

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"Indian consumers are not willing to compromise on comfort for sustainability -- and they shouldn't have to. Texaura proves that organic, ethical, and luxurious can all exist in the same bedsheet."

Shubhangi Terapanthi, Co-Founder

WHAT SETS TEXAURA APART

- GOTS Certified: Full Global Organic Textile Standard certification, covering cotton farming, dyeing, weaving, and finishing. Not just the fibre, but the entire process.

- Women-Led Artisan Production: Texaura works directly with skilled female weavers in Jaipur, creating sustainable livelihoods rooted in Rajasthan's craft tradition.

- Long-Staple Organic Cotton: Woven for softness that grows richer wash after wash, not the synthetic softeners that fade within months.

- Direct-to-Consumer: No retail markups. Luxury organic bedding at honest prices, from ₹4,999 for a complete bedsheet set.

- Zero Harmful Chemicals: Every product is free from AZO dyes, formaldehyde, and synthetic finishing agents, verified by GOTS and OEKO-TEX standards.

THE MARKET OPPORTUNITY

India's organic home textile market is expanding rapidly, driven by a growing urban middle class that prioritises wellness, sustainability, and transparent sourcing. The global organic bedding market is expected to cross USD 2.5 billion by 2028, with India emerging as both a major producer and a significant domestic consumer.

Despite this demand, the market remains cluttered with greenwashing, products marketed as 'natural' or 'eco-friendly' without independent third-party certification. Texaura's GOTS certification provides consumers with the assurance that every claim is independently verified.

A NATIONAL CALL THAT TEXAURA WAS BUILT FOR

Texaura's launch comes at a moment of rare national alignment. Addressing the nation in May 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon farmers to reduce dependence on imported chemical fertilisers and championed the 'Vocal for Local' movement -- stressing that organic farming and self-reliance are essential pillars of India's Viksit Bharat vision for 2047.

For Texaura, this is not a pivot, it is precisely the mission the brand was founded on. Every Texaura product is made from GOTS-certified organic cotton, free from AZO dyes, formaldehyde, and synthetic chemical finishes -- a direct answer to the Prime Minister's call for reduced chemical dependence in Indian agriculture and manufacturing. By sourcing locally from Rajasthan's artisan weaving community, Texaura embodies the Vocal for Local ethos at every step of its supply chain: from the cotton field to the consumer's bedroom.

FROM BEDROOMS TO BOUTIQUE HOTELS

Beyond direct-to-consumer sales, Texaura has developed a dedicated Hotels & Hospitality offering, supplying GOTS-certified bed and bath linen to boutique hotels, eco-resorts, and wellness retreats across India that want to offer their guests a genuinely sustainable sleep experience. The brand's Jaipur roots and artisanal story also make it a compelling choice for properties that value India-made, craft-forward hospitality.

"Indian consumers are not willing to compromise on comfort for sustainability -- and they shouldn't have to. Texaura proves that organic, ethical, and luxurious can all exist in the same bedsheet."

Shubhangi Terapanthi, Co-Founder

CURRENT PRODUCT RANGE

- Organic Cotton Bedsheet Sets - Queen, King

- GOTS-Certified Towels - Bath, Hand, and Face variants

- Organic Cotton Bathrobes - Lightweight and Waffle-weave

- Hotel & Hospitality Linen - Custom bulk orders for properties

All products are available at texaura.in with pan-India delivery.

ABOUT TEXAURA

Texaura is a Jaipur-based, women-led D2C luxury organic home textile brand. The company produces GOTS-certified bedsheets, towels, and bathrobes using long-staple organic cotton, woven by skilled artisans in Rajasthan. Texaura's mission is to make genuinely certified organic bedding accessible to modern Indian homes -- without compromising on craft, comfort, or transparency. The brand also supplies to hotels and hospitality properties across India.

MEDIA CONTACT

Brand: Texaura

Website: www.texaura.in

City: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India

PR Contact Email: pro@texaura.in

PR Contact Phone: +91-7297984502

Press Kit: https://texaura.in/pages/press-kit

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