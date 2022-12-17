Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI/PNN): The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council - Texprocil and the Cotton Corporation of India - CCI today signed an MoU for branding and traceability of Indian-grown Kasturi Cotton during the two-day Textile Conclave coinciding with the event Kashi Tamil Samagam at Deen Dayal Hast Kala Sankul, Badalalpur, Varanasi, UP on December 15, 2022.

Speaking on the milestone, the Chairman of Texprocil, Sunil Patwari thanked the Union Minister for Textiles, Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal for entrusting Texprocil with the responsibility of being the implementing agency for branding the premium Indian cotton Kasturi.

Also Read | Gujarat: Mehsana BJP's Corporator Salim Noor Mohammad Vora Booked for Giving 'Triple Talaq' to His Wife.

Patwari said that despite a very strong presence in the world market for cotton, India has been unable to brand its cotton varieties so far unlike USA - PIMA Cotton and Egypt - GIZA Cotton.

The Chairman mentioned that the Union Minister, Piyush Goyal and the Ministry of Textiles have cast an enormous responsibility on the Trade and Industry to self-regulate and take responsibility for branding, tracing and certifying Indian-grown cotton, Kasturi and Texprocil, an industry body founded in 1954 was happy to assume the responsibility on behalf of the Trade and Industry.

Also Read | Will Luka Modric Play Tonight in Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Check Out Possibility of Luka Modric Featuring in CRO vs MAR Line-Up.

The industry-led approach in branding and tracing cotton is in line with the practice being adopted by major cotton brands like US PIMA and Egyptian Giza. For e.g. the trademark Giza Cotton is owned by the Egyptian Ministry of Industry & Foreign Trade and the Alexandria Cotton Exporters' Association but is solely managed by Cotton Egypt Association (CEA). Similarly, the Kasturi brand owned by the Ministry of Textiles will be solely managed by Texprocil on behalf of the Trade and Industry.

Patwari also stated that the scope of work involves three main pillars which are Brand Promotion, Traceability and Certification. A unique brand identity for "KASTURI' Indian Cotton will be created by highlighting its specifications-based benefits, thereby enhancing export opportunities while complete traceability details will be provided to the 'end user' through Block Chain based software platform. Registration & Transaction Certificate will also be provided by using QR Code based technology to validate "KASTURI" Cotton in the entire supply chain, he further added.

In times to come as the Indian cotton Kasturi gains acceptance and prominence in global markets it is not only expected to enhance export opportunities and provide a competitive edge to Indian cotton textile products but will ensure higher earnings for farmers.

www.texprocil.org

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)