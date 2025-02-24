Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal on Monday, outlining textiles, tourism, and technology as key sectors that will drive India's future economic growth.

He emphasized, "Three sectors will play a crucial role in India's development--textiles, tourism, and technology. These sectors will create crores of new jobs. If we look at textiles, India is the second-largest producer of cotton. MP is known as the cotton capital, and 25 per cent of India's organic cotton supply comes from MP."

Taking a sharp dig at previous administrations, PM Modi said, "The previous government undermined the potential of MSMEs, which hindered the growth of India's local supply chain."

He stressed that the current government is prioritizing the development of MSME-led local supply chains, improving the MSME definition, and ensuring credit-linked incentives to boost small and medium businesses.

He added, "Now, we are prioritising the development of MSME-led local supply chains. For this, the MSME definition has also been improved. MSMEs are provided with credit-linked incentives."

Reaffirming global confidence in India's economy, PM Modi stated, "The world is optimistic about India."

He highlighted the government's significant investment in Madhya Pradesh's industrial and infrastructure sectors, pointing to Rs 50,000 crore invested in the Bina Refinery Petrochemical Complex to establish the state as a petrochemical hub.

Discussing Madhya Pradesh's industrial expansion, he noted that the state has more than 300 industrial zones and that large-scale investment zones spanning thousands of acres are being developed in Pithampur, Ratlam, and Devas, creating immense opportunities for investors.

Reflecting on India's rapid infrastructure and energy sector growth, PM Modi remarked, "In the past decade, India has witnessed a boom in infrastructure development. The past decade has been a period of unprecedented growth for India's energy sector."

He underscored India's increased investment in renewable and conventional energy sources, bolstering the nation's power capacity.

Addressing the critical issue of water security, PM Modi emphasized, "Water security is crucial for industrial development. On one hand, we are emphasizing water conservation, and on the other, we are advancing with the mega mission of river interlinking."

He further highlighted Madhya Pradesh's power sector transformation, stating, "Madhya Pradesh has benefited from the energy sector boom. Today, the state is power surplus, with a 31,000 MW power generation capacity, 30 percent of which comes from clean energy."

He also praised Madhya Pradesh's renewable energy initiatives, citing the Rewa Solar Park as one of India's largest solar projects. He mentioned that the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Power Plant, another major clean energy project, has also been constructed in the state.

With top industrialists, diplomats, and global trade organizations participating in GIS-2025, PM Modi's speech set the stage for transformative investments and strategic partnerships in Madhya Pradesh, further solidifying its position as a key investment destination in India. (ANI)

