The 14th Season of Mrs. INDIA Queen of Substance 2025 concluded with elegance and glamour at the Radisson Blu in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 14: The event took place on the evening of April 12, 2025, and Directors Ritika Vinay and Capt Vinay Yadawa, alongside Bollywood actor Aman Verma Crowned the winners, Dr. Anupama Kunjur from London was crowned Mrs. India 2025 Queen of Substance in the Emerald category, while Jyothi Lekshmi from Canada in Sapphire, and Saronita Roy from Bangalore in Ruby & Debjani Guha from Kolkata honored in the Ms. category, as selected by a distinguished jury.

The visionaries behind the concept of "Beauty with a Cause" are the dynamic duo, Mrs. Ritika Vinay and Capt Vinay Yadawa, who serve as the Founder and Director of the Mrs. India Queen of Substance Pageant. This event celebrates married women by showcasing their beauty, talent, intelligence, and compassion. A total of 34 exceptionally beautiful contestants from India and various countries, including the UK, US, Canada, and UAE, participated in this grand occasion.

The finale featured numerous esteemed guests, including Sonia Goenka, Woman of Universe 2024; Anushka Dani Dhingra, Mrs. South Pacific Universe 2025; Ashia Sahota, Mrs. Universe 2023; Mrs. Rita Gangwani, mentor to Miss World Manushi Chhillar; Mrs. Neha Chhabra, Director of Keywest Makeup & Hair Academy; Pammy Kaul, Director of Headmasters; Dr. Sagar Abichandani, Founder of Dental Hub Mumbai; Dr. Prerna Taneja, Director of Clinic Eximus; Sudarshan Chetlur, Branding & Communication Expert; and many others.

The primary aim of the pageant is to empower married women and to identify outstanding representatives for the Mrs. Universe and Mrs. Earth pageants, as well as other international competitions. Additionally, the focus is on cultivating ambassadors for various causes, individuals who possess the skills, talents, and personalities necessary to promote their respective states and countries in tourism, international goodwill, and cultural harmony. The pageant has positively impacted over 2,000 direct beneficiaries through community initiatives led by all participants.

The registrations are open for the 15th Season.

