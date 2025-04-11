VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 11: In an era where business landscapes are continuously evolving, India is positioned to become the world's most powerful marketplace, now known popularly as the face of the Global South. In view of acknowledging the potential of theIndian market, The 25th Edition of Asian Business & Social Forum 2025 and SIT20 (Saudi Arabia - India - Thailand 20) Conferencewill be organised by AsiaOne Media Group, on 16th April '25 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The one-day mega Summit will be a grand congregation of business and social leaders from India, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa on a global platform for mutual welfare and collaboration. Hosting the platform, AsiaOne Magazine strives to corroborate a limitless opportunity for collaboration--through investments, joint ventures, or expansion initiatives -- as the region is poised to become the most powerful marketplace and a world engine of growth in the next decade.

ASIAONE Unifying Global Economies

At the Forum, AsiaOne will bring together business and social leaders and diplomats from the participating countries and beyond to deliberate ways to collectively march towards a sustainable future. The agenda is to recognise and bring to fore the significant progress accomplished by those business houses who are contributing towards a more sustainable world and dwell upon the ways towards achieving a sustainable future. The summit also intends to recognise the significance of the collective action of business, social and political leaders and fosters global collaboration, especially among major developed countries and emerging economies throughout the world. The forum will bring together industrialised and developing nations, providing a powerful platform to address the pressing issues of international trade, investment, and business partnerships. With a focus on unifying diverse economies, the forum aims to drive the discourse on economic cooperation, create pathways for shared prosperity, and redefine the business potential within boundaries and beyond. As business owners and investors from all over the world namely Asia, Gulf, Africa and Americas will congregate at a common platform; numerous avenues of investment in varied sectors will be dwelled upon. Some of the major participating countries at the SIT 20 Conference are Argentina, Malaysia, Tunisia, Jamaica, Montenegro, Peru, Seychelles, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Mongolia, Iceland, Gambia, Uganda, Maldives andKazakhstan.

Leaders from various sectors will take centre stage to discuss the critical requirements for achieving excellence and offer actionable solutions through their business endeavours. They will address the challenges of comprehensive developments while promoting a shared vision and driving growth towards a unified goal of progress.

Talking about the theme of the Summit, Rajat Raj Shukal, Global Head & Principal Partner, AsiaOne Magazine & UWG Media, said,"ABSF is poised to become a landmark inter-business forum, playing an instrumental role in shaping and strengthening the global architecture for business expansion, joint ventures, and cross-border collaborations. As a confluence of twenty of the world's most significant economies, the forum will bring together industrialised and developing nations, providing a powerful platform to address the pressing issues of international trade, investment, and business partnerships. Business moguls of various industries bring in their experience to share through the platform."

Promoting Agriculture with an objective of empowering the society, N.B. Naik, Founder and Managing Director of Shares Bazaar and Founder, Kisaan Parivar, said, "Every venture I lead is driven by the goal of empowering communities, promoting sustainability, and offering innovative solutions. I believe in a future where businesses not only succeed but also uplift society. Agriculture, to me, is not just an occupation -- it's a pillar of national prosperity." Talking about an enterprising venture Where2Invest, Naik said that "Where2Invest will be your one of the most Trusted Partner in the complex world of financial growth, offering expert guidance to navigate investment landscapes with confidence and precision. We specialize in developing personalized investment strategies that align with your unique financial goals, risk tolerance, and time horizons. We are excited to present these exciting opportunities to all of you and to meet you on the 16th of April at the AsiaOne's event at Bharat Mandapam.

Back by Purpose, not just by popular demand, Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Healthcare is excited to get the policy document "Roadmap to Address Vitamin Deficiency in India" drafted by ICRIER in association with ANVKA Foundation - A powerful report that continues to shine light on India's silent health crisis: Vitamin D deficiency and take India towards Vitamin D Kuposhan Mukt Bharat by the year 2047.

Some of the other prominent leaders and partners who are looking forward to meeting all the participants and dignitaries are Dr. J. C. Chaudhry, Founder & Chairman, Chaudhry Nummero and Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, National Skill Development Corporation. NSDC is the Skilling Partner of this event.

There will also be Biography Book Launch of Puran Dawar, Chairman, Dawar Group and Book Premiere of "Will AI Dictate the Future?" by Dr. Anton Ravindran, President, Alliance for AI and Humanity (AAIH), Singapore at the event.

Some of the participating brands are:

SBI General Insurance,JK Cement Ltd, Bharti Real Estate, Paytm, Morris Garages India, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hindustan Zinc, TKIL Industries, Renault India Pvt. Ltd., Premier Energies, Rambhajo's, Hacker India, The Indian Lawyer & Allied Services, Gastro 360 Clinics, Hayer Group, MyDigi Records, Shares Bazaar, Elevance Health Inc, Mahindra Susten, Welspun Living , CASE Group, SLP Sanjay Speech and Hearing Therapy Specialist, Luminous Power Technologies, Hylife Group, Finding Roots HR Consulting, Tenali Double Horse Group, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, FundsIndia, Learning Links Foundation, GUS Global Services, Aspect Global, Neyyar Medicity & Loka Medicity, Bu Abdullah Investment Group, Kirby Building Systems & Structures, Cad Mech Engineering, Institute of Rural Management Anand, Swam Pneumatics, Acer India , VEN Consulting India, EIILM - Kolkata, Dholera Worldmark LLP, Gandour India, Petromin Corporation, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Meraki Projects India, Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, Masters Logistics Solutions Group, Nitya Capital, Serene Pharma, BNW Developments, Vidya University, Alliance for AI & Humanity (AAIH), Abdul Samad Al'Qurashi Group, Lingel Windows & Doors Technologies, CrudeChem Technology Inc., Neo Wealth & Asset Management, Neo Asset Management Pvt. Ltd., Chaudhry Nummero, Kesavardhini Products, Prapus Systems Pvt Ltd. , GLS University, Solis Hygiene Private Limited, Brindavan Group of Institutions, Dawar Group, Essentia Environments, White Lotus Group, Datta Power Infra Private Limited, Sami-Sabinsa Group, Divine Vision Infratech Pvt. Ltd., Oak & Stone, Anantam Clubs and Resorts, Priyadarshani Group of Schools and others.

About AsiaOne

AsiaOne is a leading international media house and the only business and news magazine with a presence in over 16 countries across Asia, the Middle East, Americas and Africa. Renowned for its rigorous, three-phase research methodology, supported by independent jury evaluations and extensive polling, AsiaOne has earned its reputation as the "Business Oscars" of the industry. With a vast multimedia presence spanning magazines, coffee table books, television broadcasts, and global business summits, AsiaOne reaches over 38 million viewers across 30 countries and holds a prestigious position in the World Book of Records UK for its significant impact. The platform has pioneered the research-based listing of Brands & Leaders, further amplifying its influence through national and international summits, awards, and various digital mediums, consistently highlighting some of the world's most remarkable leaders.

To learn more about the event, research and the greatest brands and leaders, visit www.theworldsgreatestbrands.com, www.theasiasgreatestbrands.com, www.theindiasgreatestbrands.com, www.asiaone.co.in, and www.asiaone.me or call us at +91-011- 43281162- 68 or write to us at global@asioane.co.in, dubai@asiaone.co.in, singapore@asiaone.co.in, and india@asiaone.co.in.

