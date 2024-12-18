NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 18: In a transformative effort to reshape India's agricultural landscape, a strong collaboration between The Art of Living Social Projects, Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), key Indian ministries, and NABARD is propelling a nationwide shift toward sustainable farming practices. This project focuses on advancing agroecological techniques in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam, with a particular emphasis on elevating women in agriculture - a cause deeply aligned with The Art of Living Social Projects' commitment to agricultural sustainability and women's leadership in rural development.

Encouraging Women Leaders in Agriculture

A key element of the Agroecological Transformation Processes in India (SuATI) project is the training of women leaders in agriculture. Over 4,000 Krishi Sakhis (women farmers) have already been enabled with knowledge in natural farming, transforming not just their farming practices, but their roles as change agents in their communities. These women are fostering eco-friendly practices, inspiring local progress, and becoming pillars of positive change in rural India.

Expanding Reach: Training Cluster Coordinators

To further amplify this impact, 140 Cluster Coordinators will receive specialised training to expand the adoption of agroecological practices through Women's Self-Help Groups (SHGs). The Art of Living Social Projects' holistic approach enhances this initiative by incorporating Sudarshan Kriya, a powerful breathing technique known for its benefits in stress management and emotional resilience. This unique combination of practical farming knowledge and emotional well-being ensures that the Krishi Sakhis are not only skilled in sustainable agriculture but also geared to lead, mentor, and inspire others in their communities

Intensive Training for Cluster Coordinators

The first batch of 40 Cluster Coordinators recently completed an intensive training session at The Art of Living International Center in Bengaluru. The organisation, renowned for its sustainability and climate action initiatives, provided these coordinators with the tools, knowledge, and inspiration needed to promote natural farming in rural areas. Equipped with essential skills and inspired to lead change, these supervisors are now ready to promote climate-resilient farming practices across the region. Collaborating closely with an empowering network of Krishi Sakhis, they are set to ignite a self-sustaining agricultural revolution contributing to rural resurgence.

Reshaping Rural Development through Women

The SuATI project demonstrates the transformative power of women-led, localised initiatives in driving meaningful change in rural India. By uplifting women farmers, the project not only advances agroecology but also strengthens rural resilience and enhances food security. Through the collaboration of The Art of Living Social Projects, GIZ, and Karnataka-SRLM, a future is being paved where women will play a pivotal role in transforming India's agricultural landscape, reshaping the very fabric of rural development. Armed with knowledge and leadership skills, Krishi Sakhis will transform agriculture from the ground up - creating a ripple effect that will resonate throughout their communities for generations to come.

The Art of Living, inspired by the vision of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, is a global non-profit organisation dedicated to nurturing peace, well-being, and humanitarian service.

By promoting eco-friendly farming practices and providing essential training to rural communities, The Art of Living is addressing challenges of food security and environmental sustainability. The organisation places a special emphasis on women's leadership, offering them the skills and resources to drive change, creating a ripple effect that contributes to the social and economic upliftment of entire communities.

In addition,The Art of Living is actively involved in other critical areas, including water conservation, afforestation, renewable energy, waste management, and rural development. Through these combined efforts, The Art of Living is creating a more sustainable, resilient, and harmonious future for all.

