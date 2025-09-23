PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 23: The Art of Living Foundation has planted more than 100,000,000 trees across the globe, with over 700,000 trees along river basins in India alone, supporting water and soil conservation, stabilising riverbanks, and reducing floods. Bamboo adds a distinctive edge to this mission. Absorbing nearly 30% more carbon dioxide than many other species and releasing more oxygen, it is a natural ally against climate change. "Planting bamboo can be instrumental in the fight against climate change," notes Mahadev Gomare, Director of Environmental Projects with The Art of Living Social Projects, the best NGO for CSR projects in India.

The Seed of a Vision

The initiative began with courage. The local community offered its gaucharan - the shared grazing land - for an experiment in regeneration. What seemed like a gamble has grown into a model of environmental restoration and livelihood creation. The land was prepared, species selected, and bamboo planted. Today, the site stands as a living classroom, showing that degraded soil can host abundance and that livelihoods can grow alongside ecosystems.

A Philosophy Rooted in Care

"If we take care of our environment, it will take care of us. It will bring us health, happiness and prosperity," shares Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the humanitarian and spiritual leader whose Art of Living Foundation has driven global efforts in environmental renewal.

Multipurpose Potential

The plantation highlights bamboo's versatility. Some are slender and hollow, used for flutes and handicrafts. Others are dense and durable, replacing timber in furniture and plywood. Taller varieties serve as scaffolding, while others can be spun into fabric, pulped into paper, or shaped into shelter. Bamboo is more than a plant. It is a raw material, an alternative to steel and wood, and a pathway to income from unproductive land. The museum demonstrates these applications in one location, acting as a live catalogue for farmers and researchers.

Restoring the Soil

Even in its early stages, the plantation is already transforming the ecosystem. Roots bind soil, reducing erosion and retaining moisture. Fallen leaves enrich the earth, and birds return, carrying seeds, insects, and song.

Over time, fertility will regenerate through natural cycles. Microbial life will multiply, and soil once barren will come alive. The processes now sold as 'Jeevamrit' in natural farming unfold spontaneously in this ecosystem, reviving fertility without chemical input.

A Model of Preparedness

The Bamboo Museum demonstrates a strategic approach to afforestation. Many plantation drives stall due to unprepared land or lack of community trust. Here, those foundations were laid first. With land ready and collaboration secured, incoming support from corporate social responsibility initiatives can be put to immediate use. Nearly 100 acres along the Manjara basin have been developed using this model.

Unlike conventional monocultures, the museum embraces diversity, showing that multiple species can thrive together. It is both a reference point and a live experiment in sustainable land management.

The Wealth of Bamboo

Often called a miracle plant, bamboo substitutes for steel, wood, paper, and textiles. It grows rapidly, regenerates after harvest, and demands minimal input. On marginal land where food crops falter, bamboo flourishes, offering farmers a dependable source of income.

The Bamboo Museum showcases this potential, illustrating how a plant long seen as humble can anchor rural wealth, feed industries, and provide essentials such as fuel, fodder, and fencing.

A Legacy for Generations

In years to come, the Bamboo Museum will thicken into a forest, an ecosystem that offers shade, employment, and education. Children will walk its paths, farmers will study its species, and environmentalists will cite it as a model of regeneration.

Its enduring message is simple: solutions to climate change and rural poverty do not always arrive from outside. Sometimes, they take root quietly along a river's edge - in the courage of communities that share their land, in the resilience of bamboo, and in the rebirth of soil once given up as barren.

This is land reborn - green, strong, and full of possibility. In every stalk, the resilience of nature and the courage of a community stand tall.

About the Art of Living Social Projects

The Art of Living's holistic approach to preserving the environment is turning crisis into hope. Fostering change through vast tree plantations, restoring life to once-barren and polluted waterways, advocating natural farming for soil health are some of the many ingenious and sustainable Art of Living initiatives that revitalise communities, livelihoods, and even policies.

