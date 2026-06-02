Business News | The Body Shop Celebrates 50 Years with #BanTheGyaan Experience and Campaign Star Diksha Singh

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: To mark a dual milestone, The Body Shop India hosted an immersive experiential event at its Palladium Mumbai flagship store, celebrating the brand's 50th global anniversary, which coincides with two decades of The Body Shop's presence in India.

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Inspired by the brand's new global platform, Rebellious by Nature™, the event brought together loyal customers, beauty enthusiasts, and creators alongside Harmeet Singh, Chief Brand Officer, The Body Shop Asia South, and actor, international model, women's/animals' rights advocate- Diksha Singh who stars in the campaign film. The celebration focused on individuality, self-expression, and purposeful beauty through immersive brand experiences celebrating fearless self-expression and community connection.

A major highlight was the interactive "Stamp the Gyaan" experience. Attendees actively stamped out unsolicited advice and societal pressures they wanted to leave behind, specifically the "gyaan" they wished they had banned at the age of 20. This activation brought the campaign's core philosophy to life, reinforcing the brand's message around embracing individuality and rejecting outdated expectations.

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Reflecting on the campaign Diksha Singh said, "I'm thrilled to be a part of these incredible celebrations with The Body Shop India. It is a brand I have grown up with, and my personal favorite has always been the British Rose range; it is so delicate, floral, and perfect for a simple self-care ritual. Celebrating 50 years globally and 20 years in India alongside such a passionate community today has been an absolute joy."

Adding to this, Harmeet Singh, Chief Brand Officer, The Body Shop Asia South, said, "Rebellious by Nature' isn't a campaign for us, it's a refusal to conform. For 50 years, we've challenged industry orthodoxies. With #BanTheGyaan, we're calling time on outdated rules and unsolicited opinions. Seeing consumers engage so personally with the 'Stamp the Gyaan' experience proves that the future of beauty is personal, purposeful, and unapologetically your own."

The 50th-anniversary milestone also spotlights the launch of The Body Shop's new Rebellious by Nature™ campaign film, featuring Mandira Bedi, Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar, and Diksha Singh--personalities who embody fearless individuality. The campaign highlights the brand's commitment to ethical beauty through its most-loved product ranges, including Edelweiss, British Rose, and Ginger.

Marking two decades in India, The Body Shop continues to strengthen its emotional connection with Indian consumers through immersive retail experiences and purpose-led actionism. Over the coming months, the brand will roll out exciting activations, store expansions, and product launches as part of this yearlong celebration.

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