New Delhi [India], March 3: The British School New Delhi partnered with the renowned Safeguarding Alliance UK to bring their inaugural Safeguarding Conference to India. Safeguarding India 2025: Inspire, Empower, Protect took place on 1 March at the school and focused on world class safeguarding practices, a critical priority for all schools regardless of the curriculum or educational provision offered. The conference featured hands-on workshops led by specialists and practitioners who work with governments and organisations across the world and act on an international level to encourage excellence in safeguarding standards. The day also included discussions around the legal context of child protection in India. Participants gained valuable insights, explored innovative strategies and uncovered inspiring stories, empowering them to take action in safeguarding individuals and communities.

Vanita Uppal OBE, Director of The British School New Delhi commented, ''As educators, keeping children safe is our most significant responsibility. I am pleased that through this partnership we have brought together school leaders, counsellors, pastoral teams and wellbeing champions from schools and NGOs who work with children from across the country to bring home world class safeguarding practices. For us at The British School New Delhi, child protection is a strategic priority and we have built a strong safeguarding culture with robust policies. Given this, we felt it was a moral imperative to share international best practices on safeguarding and child protection with as many schools and organisations as possible across the country to serve our collective aim of keeping all children safe in education. At the close of the conference, it was clear that this was more than a day long event of learning - it is hopefully the beginning of a collective movement to prioritise the safety of all children in our care.''

According to the CEO of The Safeguarding Alliance, Emily Konstantas, ''The Safeguarding Alliance was honoured to partner with The British School New Delhi for this groundbreaking initiative, uniting educators and specialists to advance the critical conversation on safeguarding and child protection in India. The level of engagement from attendees was truly inspiring, with thought-provoking discussions that provided valuable insights, actionable strategies and meaningful takeaways for all. This event has laid the foundation for transformative change, and we are eager to build on this momentum, promoting collaboration and innovation in safeguarding practices.

'It was evident that there is a collective commitment to protecting every child and ensuring that safeguarding remains a top priority across education and society. This event marks the beginning of an important journey--one that we are proud to be part of, and one that will continue to drive meaningful change for the future.''

The school also invited school leaders and luminaries to a special Networking Reception to interact with the team from The Safeguarding Alliance UK. The evening provided an invaluable platform for focused and high quality conversations and networking, further strengthening the collaboration on safeguarding practices across the country.

The British School New Delhi is an inclusive, not-for-profit international school located in the heart of the diplomatic area of New Delhi. Founded in 1963 by the then British High Commissioner and his wife, the award winning school offers high quality education to British, expatriate and local families by drawing on the best facets of a rich and culturally diverse community. In 2018, the school was awarded the Top British International School of the Year and more recently, has been rated as one of the Top 3 Private Schools in India and the Top 150 Private Schools worldwide for the second consecutive year.

