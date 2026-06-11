Business News | The British School New Delhi Hosts Third Edition of the UCL India Summer School

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 11: The British School New Delhi welcomed 60 pre-university students from across India for the third edition of the UCL India Summer School, held from 1 to 6 June 2026. Building on the success of previous years, the programme once again brought together UCL's distinguished faculty and The British School's commitment to world-class learning, offering students an immersive introduction to university-level study.

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The annual programme has become a flagship collaboration between the two institutions, providing students with the opportunity to engage with challenging academic concepts, explore potential fields of study and experience the intellectual rigour of a leading global university. This year's participants explored specialist pathways spanning law, psychology, sustainability, urban studies and technology, reflecting the breadth of disciplines championed by UCL.

With class sizes limited to 12 students, participants benefited from close interaction with UCL academics through lectures, workshops and discussion-based learning. The programme encouraged students to think critically, collaborate across disciplines and engage with ideas extending beyond the traditional school curriculum.

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This year's Summer School held particular significance as UCL celebrates its bicentenary in 2026, marking 200 years of advancing knowledge and expanding access to education. The milestone reflects values shared by both UCL and The British School New Delhi: a commitment to academic excellence, inclusion, innovation and developing globally minded young people equipped to contribute meaningfully to an interconnected world.

Each day concluded with plenary sessions exploring university admissions, student life and future pathways, while the week culminated in a valedictory ceremony where students presented their pathway projects and received certificates in the presence of UCL faculty, school leaders and families.

Vanita Uppal OBE, Director of The British School New Delhi, said, "What has been most inspiring this week is not simply the academic work produced by the students, but the curiosity, openness and enthusiasm with which they have approached learning. They have explored complex ideas, engaged in thoughtful discussion and stepped beyond the familiar in pursuit of new perspectives. As UCL celebrates its bicentenary, we are proud of our committed partnership rooted in our shared values and a firm belief that education should be both ambitious and accessible. We believe that education has the power not only to open doors, but to broaden horizons, challenge assumptions and inspire young people to engage thoughtfully with the world around them. The UCL India Summer School is a powerful example of how a shared vision, grounded in our intent of building a better world, can help prepare students for the future."

Dr Michael Spence, President and Provost of UCL, said, "UCL India Summer School reflects a genuine partnership between UCL and The British School New Delhi, two institutions committed to curiosity, high-level critical thinking, and solving real-world problems. We were delighted to give sixty pre-university students from across India an experience of research-led multidisciplinary learning and a taste of what it is like to study with us this week."

The continuing success of the UCL India Summer School reflects the shared commitment of UCL and The British School New Delhi to expanding access to exceptional educational opportunities and nurturing the next generation of globally engaged learners and leaders.

About The British School New Delhi

The British School New Delhi is an inclusive, not-for-profit international school located in the heart of the diplomatic area of New Delhi. Founded in 1963 by the then British High Commissioner and his wife, the award-winning school offers high quality education to British, expatriate and local families by drawing on the best facets of a rich and culturally diverse community. In 2018, the school was awarded the Top British International School of the Year and more recently, has been rated as one of the Top 3 Private Schools in India and the Top 150 Private Schools worldwide for the second consecutive year.

www.british-school.org About University College London (UCL)UCL is a global top 10 university, set up in London 200 years ago to offer education for all. Today, we gather 60,000 staff and students, from over 150 countries, to create a unique city within a city - a research and innovation powerhouse that leads the world in subjects spanning the arts, sciences, technology and the humanities. We've nurtured 33 Nobel Prize winners, because here, brave ideas have the scale and the support they need to succeed. We are University College London. And here, it can happen.

UCL turns 200 in 2026. Join us for a year of bicentennial events and celebration.

Read the UCL and India booklet here. .

ucl.ac.uk

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