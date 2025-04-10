PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 10: IPL giant Mumbai Indians were recently given a grand and culturally rich welcome at Lucknow's iconic five-star hotel, The Centrum. Traditional itar, fresh garlands, and mesmerizing Kathak dance performances set the tone for a Nawabi-style reception that showcased the cultural elegance of the city.

As the Mumbai Indians team arrived at The Centrum in early April, hotel staff greeted them with waving flags at the porch and uplifting Sitar and Tabla notes that created an unforgettable first impression. Once inside the lobby, rose petals showered from above, Mogra flower bracelets were tied, and live Kathak performances added grace and grandeur to the arrival ceremony.

To elevate the welcome even further, a lavish cricket-themed refreshment spread awaited the team in the lobby. As a unique twist, each player was served a tender coconut embossed with the Mumbai Indians logo, setting the tone for an experience blending luxury with creativity. The team was in town to play against the Lucknow Super Giants on April 4 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, a match that saw the home side clinch a 12-run win.

Throughout their stay, Mumbai Indians enjoyed top-tier hospitality with specially curated menus, planned with input from the team's management. A grand breakfast buffet included fresh juices like ABC (Apple-Beetroot-Carrot) with ginger, coconut water, avocado toast, salads, and a cage-free egg counter serving sunny side ups, over-easy eggs, poached eggs, and spicy Parsi-style Akuri. Other offerings included imported cheeses, assorted meat cuts, flavored yogurt, and smoothies with chia seeds and berries. To offer a taste of Awadh, the traditional Nalli Nihari served with sheermal was included. A live flute performance added a soulful touch to the morning meal.

Dinner was no less extravagant. The spread featured New Zealand lamb chops with polenta, pan-seared fish, crispy baked chicken, char-grilled asparagus with parmesan shavings, quinoa with maple dressing, Udon noodles tossed in Kung Pao sauce, and Thai curry with jasmine rice. The chefs also ensured the team got a taste of the city's legendary kebabs--Galawat with Ulta Tawa Paratha, Raan-e-Akbari, and Shammi. Desserts like Tiramisu, Shahi Tukda, and Malai Kulfi were followed by traditional meetha paan, rounding off the royal experience. Arjun Tendulkar, player for Mumbai Indians and son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, was reportedly a fan of the hotel's signature biryani.

Now, all eyes turn toward MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings, who are expected to be the next high-profile guests at The Centrum. The city eagerly awaits the arrival of Thala Dhoni and his team, who will face off against Lucknow Super Giants on April 19. The Centrum is expected to recreate its signature Nawabi hospitality for the yellow brigade, much like it did for MI.

With five more IPL matches to be hosted at the Ekana Stadium, teams including Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be seen in action on April 12, April 14, April 22, May 9, and May 18, respectively.

The Centrum has previously played host during marquee events like the G20 Summit, Global Investors Summit, and the grand Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, making it the preferred address for luxury, culture, and class in Lucknow.

"We take immense pride in hosting our esteemed guests -- whether it was during the G20 Summit, the ICC Cricket World Cup, or the current IPL teams like Mumbai Indians. Our commitment has always been to deliver world-class hospitality infused with the rich cultural essence of Lucknow," said Sarvesh Goel, Chairman of Mansingh Goel Group and Promoter of The Centrum, during a brief interaction with the media.

Built in 2021 under the visionary leadership of Sarvesh Goel, Chairman of the Mansingh Goel Group and promoter of The Centrum, the hotel stands as a glowing symbol of "Vocal for Local." Every element used in the hotel's construction and decor holds local significance, making it not just a hotel, but a living embodiment of Lucknow's soul.

Sarvesh Goel, who has also stepped into filmmaking through his banner AND Productions for Bollywood film production, is known for his growing celebrity connections and cultural engagements beyond hospitality.

A proud product of PM Modi's Make in India campaign and a successor of the UP Investor Summit 2018, The Centrum boasts 162 rooms, suites, and villas. It is home to three fine-dining restaurants, four state-of-the-art boardrooms, and multiple banquet and lawn venues, ideal for both intimate and large-scale events.

The Centrum is a flagship lifestyle venture by Anahita Hospitality LLP under the Mansingh Goel Group, which also has diversified interests in education, agriculture, rice milling, cold storage, brickfields, coal, and food grain trading across Uttar Pradesh.

As the stage sets for Dhoni and his team to arrive in Lucknow, one thing is certain--The Centrum is ready to welcome CSK in true Nawabi style.

