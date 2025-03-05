NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 5: Sussanne Khan's pioneering luxury interior and furniture brand - The Charcoal Project, opened its second retail gallery in Hyderabad, following the footsteps of its successful reception in Mumbai. The store spans 35,000 square feet across six thoughtfully curated levels, each offering a unique design experience blending Sussanne Khan's signature aesthetic with exciting collaborations and partnerships. From elegant gifting accents and textured, eclectic interiors to immersive dining concepts and limited-edition gallery pieces, the store is a blend of innovation and craftsmanship. It features an exclusive floor dedicated to Gauri Khan Designs, a modern library-inspired space with playful geometry, and a rustic Barn House for creative discussions, complete with Sussanne's personal studio and a sprawling indoor-outdoor lounge.

Also Read | Vantara Jamnagar: Is Vantara Open for Public Visits? Is It a Zoo? Know Anant Ambani's Wildlife Rescue Centre Fees, Location, Rescued Animals, Project Cost and More.

"The Charcoal Project, Hyderabad is a celebration of design at its finest--featuring unique works, limited-edition furniture, objects of curiosity, and a curated collection of fine art by talented artists. We can't wait to welcome you into this world of creativity," says Sussanne Khan.

" Bringing Gauri Khan Designs to Hyderabad through this collaboration is an exciting milestone," shared Gauri Khan whose label has always stood for refined luxury, timeless aesthetics, and bespoke craftsmanship. "I'm delighted to showcase the signature collection of art, artefacts, home linen, decor and furniture from our label in a space that champions creativity and innovation."

Also Read | Sutandra Chattopadhyay Death Case: Victim's Mother Approaches Calcutta High Court Seeking Fair Probe.

Celebrated individuals from the world of film, art, architecture, design and industry joined the grand launch in support of the star designers. Hrithik Roshan, Sonali Bendre, Shalini Passi, Arslan Goni, Bhavana Panday, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, Larissa D'Sa, Deanne Pandey, Nandita Mahtani, Zoya Akhtar, Vikram Phandnis, Avinash Gowarikar, Pragya Kapoor, Shane and Falguni Peacock, and business leaders like Adar Poonawalla and Chirag Parekh were among those adding glamour to the evening celebrating the best of interiors and luxury living. Adding further warmth and welcome to the occasion was the presence of Sussanne's family - her sisters Farah Khan and Laila Furniturewala, son Hridhaan Roshan and mother Zarine Khan as well as her partners in the project -- Karan Bajaj, Nafis Ahmed and Rishabh Jain.

Collaborations to Look Out For:

Janavi: Sussanne Khan x Janavi presents a collection as timeless as it is modern. Jyotika Jhalani says the collaboration transcends decor, blending nature's wonders with refined textiles, intricate craftsmanship, and regal aesthetics. Whether maximalist or minimalist, the collection's rich hues of crimson, blue, and green bring a deeper connection to nature and comfort.

de Gournay: Known for its exquisite hand-painted wallcoverings. de Gournay's 'River Scenes of Bengal' is a standout installation, alongside designs like 'Rousseau,' 'Amazonia,' and 'Chichester,' all of which evoke breathtaking narratives through intricate, hand-painted artistry. These wallcoverings are available throughout the store, bringing a timeless luxury to the gallery's expansive interiors. Each design tells a unique story--from the exotic 'Amazonia' to the majestic 'River Scenes of Bengal,' inspired by the winding Ganges.

With its expansion into Hyderabad, The Charcoal Project continues to redefine India's design landscape--one inspired space at a time. Now open to the public, the store offers an exclusive opportunity to experience world-class interiors and home decor like never before.

This milestone was made possible through a two-year collaboration with Electronics Mart India Ltd (EMIL), a leader in retail, whose shared vision helped bring this project to life. Together, The Charcoal Project and EMIL have seamlessly blended Sussanne Khan's design philosophy with a commitment to quality and innovation, creating a truly exceptional destination for luxury interiors.

info@cloverconnect.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)