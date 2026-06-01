Business News | The Cube Club Creates World Record with 10,000 Plant Green Installation, Celebrates 1 Lakh Tree Plantation Milestone with Jackie Shroff

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 1: The Cube Club, in collaboration with Zee Studios, has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing recognition from the Golden Book of World Records for creating the "Largest Planted Letter Formation on Ground" alongside the iconic Jackie Shroff. Crafted using over 10,000 live ornamental plants, the installation was unveiled as a tribute to The Great Grand Super Hero while symbolising a much larger environmental commitment and the successful plantation of 1 lakh trees. The record-setting green masterpiece transformed the landscape of The Cube Club in Ahmedabad into a living celebration of sustainability, creativity, and collective action.

Also Read | Bobby Deol Breaks Silence on Rift Rumours With Alia Bhatt on 'Alpha' Sets, Say, 'Log Itne Velle Hain' (Watch Video).

Driven by the visionary leadership of Tejas Dadia, Khushali Vyas, and Hitansh Dadia, The Cube Club continues to redefine experiential luxury by seamlessly blending entertainment, nature, and purpose. More than just a world record, the initiative reflects the brand's commitment to creating meaningful experiences that leave a lasting impact on both people and the planet. By bringing together cinema, sustainability, and community participation, The Cube Club has once again positioned itself at the forefront of innovative and environmentally conscious initiatives in India.

Speaking on the achievement, Tejas Dadia said, "This recognition is not just about creating a world record, it's about creating awareness and inspiring action. At The Cube Club, we believe luxury experiences can also drive meaningful environmental impact. Seeing 10,000 live plants come together to celebrate both cinema and sustainability was incredibly special, and this milestone motivates us to continue building experiences that contribute positively to the planet."

Also Read | UPI Digital Payments Surge: Transaction Volume Hits 23.20 Billion in May, Value Nears INR 30 Lakh Crore Mark.

Khushali Vyas added, "For us, this initiative was deeply emotional because it brought together creativity, purpose, and community in the most beautiful way. The 1 lakh tree plantation milestone represents a long-term commitment towards a greener future, and achieving this recognition alongside Jackie Shroff and Zee Studios made the journey even more memorable. We hope this inspires more people and brands to embrace sustainability in impactful and innovative ways."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)