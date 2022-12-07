Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): A one-of-its-kind surgical arthroscopic conference called "Bengaluru Arthroscopy Course" was held on November 26, 2022, as part of an educational initiative by Manipal Hospital Millers road under the aegis of the Indian Arthroscopy Society.

Dr Chirag Thonse, Consultant- Orthopaedic Shoulder & Knee Specialist Manipal Hospital Millers Road, Bangalore chaired the conference. The conference witnessed more than 325 delegates from across India.

The course was unique on its own as it aimed to demonstrate the most recent advances in shoulder and knee surgery. It involved Arthroscopic surgeries of the knee and shoulders and Osteotomies using joint preservation techniques. Joint preservation was the main focus and theme of the course. A total of 8 live shoulder and knee operations were performed on selected patients. The course also witnessed interactive sessions and case-based panel discussions with the latest video techniques of shoulder and knee surgeries demonstrated by the faculties.

On talking about the event, Dr Chirag Thonse, Shoulder & Knee Specialist, Manipal Hospital Millers Road, Bangalore says, "There is a famous quote by Albert Einstein that says - 'Life is like riding a bicycle; to keep your balance, you must keep moving.'

With that in mind, we should make it our goal, never to stop learning, and continue learning throughout our life. This is the very objective with which, The Bengaluru Arthroscopy Course, came into existence. The course intends to impart knowledge, and improvise surgical skills and decision-making, focusing on evidence-based practice. Also, keeping pace with the latest advances, in arthroscopy and sports medicine."

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 4 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of 100% shareholding in Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited and Vikram Hospital (Bengaluru) Private Limited, the integrated network today has a Pan-India footprint of 27 hospitals across 15 cities with 7,600+ beds, and a talented pool of 4,000 doctors and an employee strength of over 11,000.

Manipal Hospitals provide comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, and AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.

