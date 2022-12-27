New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Multi-disciplinary artist Aarti Zaveri announced a solo art exhibition curated by Robinson, titled 'The Fragility of Habitat'. The exhibition will showcase the artist's poetic engagement with the effects of human interference in nature. Curated walks along with interactive sessions by the curator Robinson will also help in experiencing the art exhibition holistically. The exhibition will be open to the public from 3rd January 2023 to 30th January 2023 at the Indian Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

The solo art exhibition will illustrate Zaveri's works where she aims to raise awareness about environmental and social crises. Zaveri's work focuses on engaging the public through installations in public spaces, public art lessons and discussions, bringing to light the issues of environmental degradation, sustainability, and global warming.

Speaking about the exhibition, Aarti Zaveri said, "Today, Earth is under immense pressure like never before in the history of mankind. Humans have laid a stranglehold on its resources and Nature is working hard to maintain its balance and core. I believe that the Earth belongs to all. Taking the homocentric view to a different plane, I work as an artist of the inclusive world view."

She further added, "For this exhibition I take the viewers through the core of the Earth to bring out a sensitive subject which affects each one of us as we grapple with our day to day life. I look forward to sharing my thoughts on the deep interconnection of humanity with the five elements which are integral to life and show this through my immersive art installations: The Fragility of Habitat. For me, the purpose of art is to generate collective action."

Aarti, winner of Seychelles Biennale 2017, is associated with 'Global Nomadic Art Project' in collaboration with a Korean art organization YATOO that promotes Nature Art. She has completed a Senior Fellowship, she is also an active member of the Artist in Nature International Network (AININ). Her varied works of art are frequently inspired by the study of topographic changes caused by ecology.

