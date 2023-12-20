ATK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19: Recognising the power of visual storytelling, The Habitats Trust today announced the launch of its YouTube channel (The Habitats Trust - YouTube) to bolster the need for dedicated video content on wildlife and conservation in India. The event was graced by actor Mrunmayee Deshpande, and Swapneel Rao, along with Bittu Sahgal, environmental activist, writer, and the founder of Sanctuary Nature Foundation. The event received representation from the Indian Navy, highlighting diverse support for wildlife conservation. This collective presence emphasised the collaborative effort required for effective wildlife preservation in India.

The Habitats Trust has so far commissioned 190 films in various Indian languages, including Marathi, Hindi, and languages from the north-eastern regions, underscoring The Habitats Trust's commitment to making conservation conversations relatable to people from different linguistic and cultural backgrounds. It will also include selected segments from the earlier produced series by The Habitats Trust, including 'Wild You Were Sleeping' and 'On the Brink'.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Co-founder & Trustee of The Habitats Trust, said, "When it comes to conservation, our attention tends to gravitate towards the iconic species like tigers and elephants. Even educational curriculums predominantly feature narratives around these majestic creatures. The stories we showcase today are of the lesser-known, the overlooked. We need a platform to bring forth these narratives and initiate a dialogue. Open platforms like YouTube are incredibly democratic; they empower and fuel the ecosystem, ensuring that every species, no matter how small or unfamiliar, gets its chance to be heard and protected."

Rushikesh Chavan, Head of The Habitats Trust, stated, "The decision to feature content in various Indian languages, including Marathi, Hindi, and languages from the north-eastern regions, is a deliberate effort to ensure that conservation conversations are relatable to people from different linguistic and cultural backgrounds. We believe that accessibility is key to igniting widespread engagement in the crucial cause of wildlife conservation."

The premiere of The Habitats Trust's YouTube channel featured an exclusive screening of impactful films, including the National Film Award winning episode titled 'Bats' from 'On the Brink, Season 2' by Akanksha Sood Singh of The Gaia People. There was a brief peek into the Marathi language series 'Species and Habitats Awareness Programme' by Kiran Shelar and Akshay Mandavkar from Mumbai Tarun Bharat. The event also showcased three captivating films from the 'Stories from the Ground: Northeast' series, shot and directed by fellows from Green Hub and Dusty Foot Productions, exploring unique landscapes and cultures in Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Sikkim.

Founded in 2018 by Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the Chairperson of HCL Technologies and Trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, and Shikhar Malhotra, the Vice Chairman of HCL Healthcare and Trustee, Shiv Nadar Foundation, The Habitats Trust is working towards protecting natural habitats and their indigenous species of flora and fauna through strategic partnerships, sustainable on-ground efforts, engaging technology for conservation and generating conservation awareness. The Trust envisions a world where our natural habitats are secured for future generations, and humans live in harmony with the wildlife that share our planet.

