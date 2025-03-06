VMPL

Dubai [UAE], March 6: The grand celebration of Punjabi culture took centre stage at 'The Iconic Punjabi Awards 2025', held at Dusit Thani Hotel, Dubai. The prestigious event was organised by DIB Events, led by Sardar Manjinder Singh. The marketing for the awards was handled by Lead Magnet, a company owned by Digital Doctor of India - Dr Joginder Singh Bedi and managed by Rahul Verma while GB Realty came on board as the trusted partner.

Also Read | Rajneet Singh Kohli Quits as Britannia Industries CEO: FMCG Major Announces Its CEO’s Resignation, Company's Shares Dip.

A special highlight of the evening was the unique trophy, which was designed using water from Punjab's five rivers -- Satluj, Ravi, Beas, Jhelum, and Chenab -- making it a symbolic representation of Punjab's rich heritage and spirit.

The event witnessed the presence of several prominent dignitaries from the UAE, including Yaqub Al Ali, Ali Azman, Dr Bu Abdullah, H.E. Dr Mohammad S. Al Kindi, and Laila Al Raheel.

Also Read | Gurugram: 'Fake ED Officer' Held for Extorting INR 80 Lakh From Builder, Others Using SIM Cards.

From Punjab, the Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, renowned singer Pammi Bai, and Deepak Bali were among the distinguished guests. Legendary wrestler and Padma Shri awardee Kartar Singh Pehalwan was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contributions. Former Punjab DGP Sardar Mehal Singh Bhullar also graced the occasion.

The awards ceremony offered a spectacular glimpse of Punjabi culture in Dubai. A special moment was when Dr Munir Ahmad and the security team wore traditional Punjabi turbans, adding pride to the cultural celebration.

Several well-known personalities were part of this memorable evening, including Sardar Talwinder Singh, social worker Gurpreet Singh Mintu, lyricist Bunty Bains, singer Bir Singh, actress Tania and many others such as Navjot Singh Sandhu, Inderjit Singh Munde, Iqbal Cheema, Sudhir Puri, Adib Rahman, Jagdeep Singh Arora, Balbir Singh Randhawa, Dr Harmeek, Jasdeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Daulat Ram, Dr Varinder Bhullar, Gourav Sharma, Shreya Shri, Amarpreet Singh, Aman Kooner, Randeep Singh, Patiala House owner Rimpy Raneja, and Gurnitika Kaur Sandhu.

The event honoured Punjabis from across the globe who have made their mark in different fields and brought pride to Punjab with their achievements.

The Iconic Punjabi Awards 2025 not only celebrated individual success stories but also served as a platform to showcase the vibrant culture, traditions, and global influence of the Punjabi community.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)